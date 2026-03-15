Erambo deserves to play in Europe, says Tusker’s coach Mette

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – Tusker FC head coach Julien Mette has lavished midfielder Chris Erambo with praises, saying he deserves to play in Europe after watching him for the last one month, since he joined the 13-time FKF Premier League champions.

Erambo has worked his yards up after a difficult start to the season that saw him sidelined with injury. Over the last few matches since Mette’s arrival, he has earned more minutes and his performances on the pitch have earned him a recall to the national team, Harambee Stars.

Speaking to the club’s official social media channels, coach Mette says he has been impressed by the former Mombasa Elite midfielder and believes he is destined for the top.

“He has a big potential and I have already sent images and footage of him to my network in France because I would like him to go to Europe. It would be a good thing for him and also to the club and Kenyan football. I love this type of player. He is also a good guy; he never has bad phases, he never complains, he is always listening to instructions and is a perfect player to manage,” coach Mette said of the midfielder.

Tusker FC midfielder Chris Erambo during a training session. PHOTO/Tusker FC

He adds; “We can still improve his play and I think he is ready to exploit 100pc of his potential and become one of the most important players in the starting line up of the national team. He needs to have this kind of ambition and belief that he can do it.”

Erambo was part of the Harambee Stars squad at the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), but aggravated an injury after returning to his club, leading him to miss a huge chunk of the first leg.

He has returned to first team action at the start of February and his performances have already attracted national team coach Benni McCarthy.

Speaking to the club’s website, Erambo says he is delighted to have earned a recall to the Stars squad, ahead of the FIFA Series friendly matches in Kigali, Rwanda, at the end of the month.

“It is a massive motivation for me and a reward for the hard work I have been putting in behind the scenes. It gives me a huge boost to keep working and to get back to the best form. It has been a really long and tough journey to recover and get minutes and this has really helped,” the midfielder stated.

Erambo hopes to play an important part for the Brewers as they seek to resuscitate their season. With the league realistically out of sight for the 13-time champions, they are seeking out a trophy in the MozzartBet Cup, where they have qualified for the Round of 16.

Tusker FC coach Julien Mette during a training session. PHOTO/Tusker FC

Before then though, Tusker are looking to firm up their chase for a top three finish in the league, and will face Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday at the Wang’uru Stadium in Mwea.

Coach Mette will look to clinch a fourth win in a row, in his fifth match in charge. He lost his first game, 1-0 against Shabana, but picked wins against Murang’a Seal, Kariobangi Sharks and Bidco United in the Cup.

“I don’t change my philosophy of the team shape or system of play because of an opponent. We focus on what we want to achieve as a team. Every game is tough and for me, I don’t look at the ranking because I was not here at the start. So I take every game as a new one,” said coach Mette.