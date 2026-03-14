‘Unhappy’ Solberg maintains Safari Rally lead as Ogier, Evans struggle on Day Three

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 14, 2026 – Swedish driver Oliver Solberg continued his assault for a first-ever Safari Rally title with victory at SS11 (Soysambu) as the 2021 champion Sebastien Ogier recovered from a disastrous start to win SS12 (Elementaita) on a dramatic Day Three of the ongoing World Rally Championships (WRC) event.

Solberg, who leads the overall standings, coasted to victory in the 24.94km Soysambu stage, clocking 15:18.9, 3.1 seconds ahead of defending champion Elfyn Evans.

Further 15 seconds behind was Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux.

Ogier finished 13th after stopping to repair a punch after 11.8km, which cost him two minutes.

The Frenchman then put on a virtuoso performance to triumph in Elementaita (18.01km), finishing 8.1 seconds faster than Fourmaux.

Solberg survived a double puncture to maintain his hold on the overall lead, despite finishing in seventh after clocking 22.6 slower than faster than Ogier.

Solberg did not sound too pleased with what he described as ‘last-minute’ changes to the route.

“I have no clue. I tried to take it so carefully, but just again a slow puncture. Seriously what the organiser and FIA, what they’ve done here at the end, is unacceptable. Putting sticks after recce and sending us a phone video and all the sticks are gone and there are rocks everywhere they talk about safety, this is dangerous,” he said.

Notwithstanding, Solberg sits atop the overall standings after three days of action, with Evans and Ogier in second and third respectively.