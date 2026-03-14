Sleeping Warrior puts Solberg, Ogier Safari Rally dreams to bed as Katsuta takes lead

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 14, 2026 – Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta has taken overall lead at the ongoing WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha following the retirement of two of his biggest rivals.

Oliver Solberg, who had been leading the rally until then, had to retire due to a broken alternator as was the same case for the 2021 Safari Rally champion Sebastien Ogier.

The Swede was on his way to the service park at the Kenya Wildlife Training Institute before slowing down and eventually bowing out of competition.

It was the culmination of a frustrating morning for Solberg who had had to endure a double puncture at SS12 (Elementaita) to finish fifth.

He did just enough to hold on to the overall lead, ahead of Ogier and Katsuta, who were sitting second and third respectively.

On the other hand, Ogier had fought from a 13th place finish at SS11 (Soysambu) to triumph at SS12 (Elementaita) and SS13 (Sleeping Warrior).

However, it ultimately came to naught as he was forced to bow out of the competition.

Speaking afterwards, Toyota Gazoo Racing deputy team principal Juha Kankunnen regretted the exit of the duo but backed Katsuta to fly the team’s flag high for the remainder of the competition.

“Definitely the last stage was quite muddy and rough and the mud went into the engine side and broke the alternators for both of them [Solberg and Ogier]. Oliver has also a little bit of a transmission problem as well and Elfyn we know what happened to him already so it hasn’t been the best morning. Taka is still leading but in that case we are ok but that is Safari. That can happen,” the Finnish said.

The two are the latest high-profile drivers to exit the competition after another Toyota driver, Elfyn Evans, retired due to a damage to his right rear suspension.

The afternoon loop resumes at 4 p.m.