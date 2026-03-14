Sleeping Warrior puts Solberg, Ogier Safari Rally dreams to bed as Katsuta takes lead - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Toyota Gazoo Racing Team's Takamoto Katsuta in action at the sleeping warrior stage during the 2025 WRC Safari Rally. Photo/RIC/Capital FM

Safari Rally

Sleeping Warrior puts Solberg, Ogier Safari Rally dreams to bed as Katsuta takes lead

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 14, 2026 – Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta has taken overall lead at the ongoing WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha following the retirement of two of his biggest rivals.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Oliver Solberg, who had been leading the rally until then, had to retire due to a broken alternator as was the same case for the 2021 Safari Rally champion Sebastien Ogier.

The Swede was on his way to the service park at the Kenya Wildlife Training Institute before slowing down and eventually bowing out of competition.

It was the culmination of a frustrating morning for Solberg who had had to endure a double puncture at SS12 (Elementaita) to finish fifth.

He did just enough to hold on to the overall lead, ahead of Ogier and Katsuta, who were sitting second and third respectively.

On the other hand, Ogier had fought from a 13th place finish at SS11 (Soysambu) to triumph at SS12 (Elementaita) and SS13 (Sleeping Warrior).

However, it ultimately came to naught as he was forced to bow out of the competition.

Speaking afterwards, Toyota Gazoo Racing deputy team principal Juha Kankunnen regretted the exit of the duo but backed Katsuta to fly the team’s flag high for the remainder of the competition.

“Definitely the last stage was quite muddy and rough and the mud went into the engine side and broke the alternators for both of them [Solberg and Ogier]. Oliver has also a little bit of a transmission problem as well and Elfyn we know what happened to him already so it hasn’t been the best morning. Taka is still leading but in that case we are ok but that is Safari. That can happen,” the Finnish said.

The two are the latest high-profile drivers to exit the competition after another Toyota driver, Elfyn Evans, retired due to a damage to his right rear suspension.

The afternoon loop resumes at 4 p.m.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020