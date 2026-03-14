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Action between Kayole Starlets and Kibera Girls Soccer. PHOTO/KAYOLE STARLETS X

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Multiple Clubs Confirm Boycott as Federation Remains Silent

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 14, 2026 – The Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League (FKFWPL) is facing an unprecedented logistical and administrative crisis this weekend as majority of top-flight clubs officially confirmed they will not honor their scheduled fixtures for this weekend.

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Despite a direct plea from the Federation earlier this week to keep the ball rolling, the Clubs Leadership Caucus has remained firm.

On Friday, Kayole Starlets, Kibera Soccer Women’s FC, and Kisped Queens became the latest teams to publicly announce their withdrawal from the weekend’s action, citing the unresolved grievances that have plagued the league since the start of the season.

The rebellion began earlier this week when 11 out of the 12 teams in the premier division released a joint statement declaring a total boycott.

The clubs are protesting a litany of issues, including the non-disbursement of FIFA Women Development funds, the lack of a league title sponsor, and a total breakdown in communication from the FKF top brass.

Interestingly, Kenya Police Bullets stands out as the only team that did not sign the joint boycott statement.

While the defending champions have remained quiet on their official stance, their omission from the caucus’s signature list suggests a significant divide in the league’s internal politics.

In a move that has baffled fans and club owners alike, FKF have continued to publicize the weekend fixtures across its official social media platforms.

As of Friday afternoon, graphics for matches such as Kibera Soccer vs. Soccer Assassins and Kisumu Allstarlets vs. Zetech Sparks were still being shared, despite the teams involved having already stated they will not show up.

This “business-as-usual” approach from Kandanda House has intensified the friction.

Sources within the Club Caucus suggest that the Federation’s refusal to acknowledge the postponement request, which was formally filed due to a lack of secured venues, is viewed by club chairmen as a sign of continued “disregard” for the women’s game.

Behind the administrative back-and-forth lies a heartbreaking human story.

Anonymous reports indicate that many players in the league have not received salaries since November 2025.

With no league sponsor unveiled and the FIFA funds seemingly stuck in administrative limbo, some athletes have been forced to rely on tokens from well-wishers and fans just to survive.

All eyes are now on Tuesday (March 17), when the FKF has scheduled a consultative meeting at Kasarani.

While the Federation hopes this meeting will “comprehensively address matters affecting the league,” the clubs have made it clear: they want solutions, not just another seat at the table.

For now, the WPL stands still. Whether the Federation’s publicized fixtures result in walkovers or a last-minute truce remains the biggest question of the weekend.

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