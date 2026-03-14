More problems for Kenyan cricket as ICC crack whip against wrangling federation

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 14, 2026 – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that they are withholding funding for Kenya after ruling that Cricket Kenya (CK) are non-compliant with its membership criteria.

In a letter addressed to CK Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronald Bukusi, ICC General Manager-Development, William Glenwright said the federation have six months to resolve their issues failure to which funding will be totally forfeited.

“Cricket Kenya is hereby formally notified that it is also now non-compliant with Articles 2.2(b)(i) and 2.2(b)(ii) of the Membership Criteria. As such, its ICC funding is being withheld with immediate effect for a period of 6 months from the date of this letter,” Glenwright said.

He added: “Within this 6-month period, Cricket Kenya is required to resolve the aforementioned areas of non-compliance with the Membership Criteria. A failure to resolve these areas of non-compliance within this 6-month period will result in the withheld ICC funding being forfeited.”

Glenwright cited various reasons for the decision, chiefly, the ongoing wrangles in CK Board, which has split into two factions, including one led by suspended chair Manoj Patel and acting treasurer Kennedy Obuya, while the other board members coalescing around Bukusi.

“The Board is split into 2 parallel factions, with each claiming the rightful authority to run matters of CK, resulting in dysfunction and an inability for the Board to make any decisions,” the council said.

ICC further took issue with the fact that some of the board members have been interfering in the day-to-day running of the federation.

“Some members of the Cricket Kenya Board appear to be interfering in the day-to-day management of CK, including in relation to dealings with external partners. This role sits squarely within the competence of the Cricket Kenya executive and administration, not the Board,” Glenwright said.

Also cited as a reason for ICC’s wrath was lack of financial transparency within CK.

“Cricket Kenya has regularly and repeatedly breached the ICC Funding Policy reporting requirements – including through the late submission of financial reports and accounts, for example, the 2024 Annual Financial Statements were not filed until 31 December 2025, despite being due on 30 June 2025,” Glenwright said.

The latest incident adds to what is becoming a torrid period for Kenyan cricket.

With no truce in sight between the two factions, eyes are on Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya to step in and salvage a sport in which Kenya once used to dine with the creme-de-la-creme.