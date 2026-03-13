Women Premier League teams issue new demand to FKF over fixtures - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Vihiga Queens celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League title. PHOTO/Vihiga Queens/Twitter

Harambee Starlets

Women Premier League teams issue new demand to FKF over fixtures

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 13, 2026 — The stalemate between the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) clubs has taken a logistical turn, with the clubs now requesting that all matches scheduled for this weekend (March 14-15) be pushed to next week.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This request follows a swift exchange of correspondence between the FKF-WPL Clubs Caucus and the federation’s leadership regarding a planned boycott of league fixtures.

In a letter dated March 12, 2026, Caucus Chairperson Richard Teka informed the FKF General Secretary that host teams for this weekend’s matches have been unable to secure playing venues.

Teka noted that as of Thursday, teams were facing extreme difficulty in finalizing match locations, prompting a formal request to the Leagues and Competitions department to reschedule the fixtures.

“Please note that the Host teams for this Weekend’s matches have been unable to secure match venues after several trials. We therefore KINDLY request the Leagues and competitions department to push the matches to next week,” Teka said.

The development comes as the clubs acknowledged the FKF’s invitation to a consultative meeting set for Tuesday (March 17), at Kandanda House in Kasarani.

The federation had previously urged clubs to honor their weekend fixtures while promising to address matters affecting the league comprehensively during the upcoming session.

The clubs had initially resolved to boycott the matches to protest several  problems, including financial silence as there has been a lack of clarity on the disbursement of the FIFA Women Development Fund, broken promises, and operational strain where claims that clubs are being asked to provide travel fare for Harambee Starlets players.

While the FKF has yet to officially confirm if it will grant the request to postpone the matches, the inability of host teams to secure venues effectively renders the weekend schedule untenable.

The scheduled meeting on Tuesday remains a critical juncture for the sport, as both parties seek to find common ground and resolve the financial and administrative hurdles that have stalled the progress of the top-flight women’s game.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020