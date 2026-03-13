Toyota youngster Pajari grabs back-to-back wins on Day Two of Safari Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 13, 2026 – Toyota Gazoo Racing driver Sami Pajari was the toast of the morning as he coasted to back-to-back victories at the ongoing WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha.

The Finnish international cruised to victory at SS5 (Kengen Geothermal 1), finishing 3.0 seconds faster than second-placed Sebastien Ogier — also of Toyota.

Another Toyota driver, defending champion Elfyn Evans, was further third, 8.5 seconds behind the stage winner.

Pajari then continued his excellent performance with victory at SS6 (Kedong 1), finishing 3.6 seconds faster than Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta, who came in second.

Belgian Timothy Neuville finished third, 5.5 seconds slower than Pajari.

Meanwhile, it was a frustrating end to the morning session for Ogier who had to trudge through a puncture to cross the finish line.

The Frenchman admitted the stage was a test of his car’s fortitude to handle the vagaries of nature.

“Not a funny stage, to be honest. No corners at all and it’s full of stones. I tried to be careful, still it’s a pure lottery here. We will see which conditions we’ll have this afternoon. It looks like the rain is coming again!” the 2021 Safari Rally champion said.

Ogier finished in eighth, clocking 6:29.7 — 7.0 seconds slower than Pajari.

His troubles notwithstanding, Ogier remains in third in the overall standings, behind leader Oliver Solberg and second-placed Evans.

Crews have headed back to the service back ahead of the afternoon loop at 2 pm.