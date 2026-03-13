Eyes on Paris as UoN hosts eLigue 1 Tour Grand Finale

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 13, 2026 – The University of Nairobi, main campus, is set to turn into a battleground as 12 esports players lock horns in the grand finale of the eLigue1Tour Kenya on Sunday.

The competition comes with a chance to win a fully sponsored trip to Paris, courtesy of the French Ligue 1 McDonald’s league, heightening the stakes for all those in contention.

Now in its fifth edition, it brings together esports players competing in football simulation games EA Sports FC 26 on PlayStation 5 and FC Mobile, with participants using teams from the French Ligue 1 McDonald’s league.

This year’s tournament began with a total of 3,287 registered players — 2,127 competing in the mobile category and 1,160 in the PlayStation category.

Aiyabei Kibet (right) in action.

The first round for EA Sports FC 26 was held at BBS Mall, Eastleigh on March 7 this year, where the top eight players secured their spots in the grand finale.

Meanwhile, the FC Mobile competition was conducted online, with the top four players advancing to the final stage.

The EA Sports FC 26 finalists include defending champion Joash “Jojo” Agutu, former champion Luony “Fox” Teat, veteran Moses Ndarwa, Leone Mwaura, Aiyabei Kibet, Brian Mutua, Omar Harun Ahmed, and high school sensation Gerald Jeremiah.

The FC Mobile finalists are Lawrence Amollo, Gideon Muriithi, Prince Baraka, and Jeffry Odhiambo.

The tournament kicks off at 11:00 a.m.