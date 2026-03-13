Coach McCarthy, FKF Top Brass On European Scouting Mission To Bolster Harambee Stars Ahead Of AFCON 27

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has officially launched an ambitious recruitment drive in Europe, aimed at strengthening the Harambee Stars squad ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Kenya will co-host alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

In a statement, FKF President Hussein Mohammed confirmed that a high-level delegation, led by vice president McDonald Mariga, is currently engaging eligible players abroad to expand the national team’s talent pool.

Joining the delegation is the Harambee Stars technical bench, headed by head coach Benni McCarthy.

“These engagements are part of our wider commitment as Football Kenya Federation to build a strong, competitive squad capable of standing shoulder to shoulder with Africa’s and the world’s best. We are working tirelessly behind the scenes to support our team and assemble a squad that will make the nation proud,” Mohammed stated.

The scouting mission has already yielded significant results, with several highly-rated players born or based in Europe and the US reportedly pledging their international future to Kenya.

Key among the new prospects is 19-year-old Andre Kenete Gitau. The FSV Mainz 05 II attacker, who was born in the United States, has previously represented the U.S. at the U16, U17, U18, and U20 levels. His decision to switch allegiance to Harambee Stars marks a major coup for the technical bench.

Other notable players who have committed to the Kenyan cause include Silko-Amari Thomas Otieno, the pacy Leicester City winger, the experienced Wrexham defender, Zak Vyner, Zech Obiero, Tranmere Rovers’ promising midfielder and the England-born midfielder currently at Everton, Tyler Onyango.

The recruitment of dual-citizenship players is a central pillar of Coach McCarthy’s strategy to blend local talent with players exposed to elite European academies.

With Kenya set to co-host the continental showpiece in 2027, the Federation is prioritizing the integration of these players well in advance to ensure tactical cohesion.

The delegation’s presence in Europe signals a proactive shift in Kenya’s football administration, moving away from last-minute call-ups toward a structured, long-term scouting network.