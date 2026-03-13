Auma returns, Adhiambo dropped as Odongo names Lionesses squad for World Rugby 7s Division 2 - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Judith Auma in action for Lionesses in a past match against Argentina. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY X

Rugby

Auma returns, Adhiambo dropped as Odongo names Lionesses squad for World Rugby 7s Division 2

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 13, 2026 – Impala RFC’s Judith Auma has been recalled to the national women’s rugby 7s team ahead of next weekend’s (March 21-22) Division 2 tourney in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Auma has been struggling with injuries since last year and missed out on the Africa Women’s 7s in November as well as last month’s Division 2 first leg in Nairobi.

Also returning to the squad is Faith Livoi, who was dropped out of the squad for the Division 2 first leg.

On the other hand, the biggest absentee from the squad is France-based Grace Adhiambo, who has been a mainstay of the squad.

Also missing out is Phoebe Akinyi, who was in the squad for the Africa Women’s 7s and the first leg of the World Rugby Series 7s tourney.

Keeping their places in the team are Charity Nilah and Marvel Oswago, both of who were handed their maiden call-ups to last month’s competition.

The team are also packed with regulars, such as captain Sheila Chajira, Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello, Sinaida Nyachio, the pacey Freshia Oduor and Stella Wafula, among others.

Lionesses have it all to do in the women’s division where they lie fifth with six points, just one place ahead of bottom-placed Brazil.

They begin their campaign at Estadio Charrua against China on Saturday at at 5 p.m. (Kenyan time).

After Montevideo, Lionesses — along with their male counterparts Shujaa — will pack their bags for the third leg in Sao Paulo Brazil on March 27-28.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020