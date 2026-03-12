What You Should Know About Alternative Roads Affected By WRC Safari Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — The Government has announced a massive multi-agency security and traffic operation as the 2026 WRC Safari Rally officially starts today, March 12 – 15, in Naivasha and its environs.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration confirmed that a comprehensive coordination framework has been activated to safeguard rally drivers, teams, and the thousands of spectators expected to descend on the World Rally Championship (WRC) circuit.

To maintain order during the globally renowned event, more than 1,000 police officers from various formations will be stationed across rally routes, designated spectator zones, and key access roads.

This deployment aims to manage the massive crowds and support the smooth flow of traffic throughout the four-day competition.

The security arrangement involves a collaborative effort between the National Police Service, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), and the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), working alongside county authorities and event organizers.

Motorists are advised to prepare for temporary traffic management measures and road diversions along designated rally corridors.

To ease congestion on the busy Nairobi-Naivasha highway, the government has recommended alternative routes for those traveling through the area without business in Naivasha:

Option 1:

Nairobi–Limuru–Flyover–Njabini–Ol Kalou–Ndondori–Lanet–Nakuru.

Option 2:

Nairobi–Mai Mahiu–Narok–Nakuru–Western Kenya route.

Fans attending the event have been strictly advised to observe the competition only from designated spectator zones. Accessing restricted rally tracks or operational areas is prohibited to ensure the safety of both the public and the competitors.

“The Government calls upon rally fans, residents, and visitors to cooperate with security officers and rally officials,” the Ministry stated, emphasizing the importance of adhering to traffic guidelines to ensure a successful and safe hosting of the Safari Rally.