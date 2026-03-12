Rwanda’s Giants APR Withdraws From BAL, Replaced With RSSB Tigers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – Rwandese champions APR have withdrawn from the upcoming sixth edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) and have been replaced by RSSB Tigers, the Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA) announced on Thursday.

APR, regulars at the BAL, were scheduled to play in the Kalahari Conference in Pretoria, South Africa, from March 27 to April 5, battling Kenyan giants Nairobi City Thunder, Tanzania’s Dar City, hosts Johannesburg Giants, Angola’s Petro de Luanda, Libya’s Al Ahly Ly, and Rwanda’s APR.

According to FERWABA, the Tigers were considered due to the fact that they won the 2025 Rwanda Cup and 2026 Super Cup.

“FERWABA expresses its confidence in RSSB Tigers’ ability to participate with professionalism, determination, and pride in Africa’s premier club basketball competition,” the federation stated.

FERWABA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting RSSB Tigers as it prepares for the BAL season 6 and encouraged fans and stakeholders to rally behind the team as it carries Rwanda’s flag on the continental stage.