Rwanda's Giants APR Withdraws From BAL, Replaced With RSSB Tigers - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

RSSB Tigers. Photo/COURTESY

Basketball

Rwanda’s Giants APR Withdraws From BAL, Replaced With RSSB Tigers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – Rwandese champions APR have withdrawn from the upcoming sixth edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) and have been replaced by RSSB Tigers, the Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA) announced on Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

APR, regulars at the BAL, were scheduled to play in the Kalahari Conference in Pretoria, South Africa, from March 27 to April 5, battling Kenyan giants Nairobi City Thunder, Tanzania’s Dar City, hosts Johannesburg Giants, Angola’s Petro de Luanda, Libya’s Al Ahly Ly, and Rwanda’s APR.

According to FERWABA, the Tigers were considered due to the fact that they won the 2025 Rwanda Cup and 2026 Super Cup.

“FERWABA expresses its confidence in RSSB Tigers’ ability to participate with professionalism, determination, and pride in Africa’s premier club basketball competition,” the federation stated.

FERWABA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting RSSB Tigers as it prepares for the BAL season 6 and encouraged fans and stakeholders to rally behind the team as it carries Rwanda’s flag on the continental stage.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020