Austine Odhiambo celebrates against Kariobangi Sharks.

Football

'Rolls Royce' keeping fit with Gor Mahia after returning home

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – Harambee Stars midfielder Austin Odhiambo is keeping fit with his immediate former side Gor Mahia, after returning to Kenya from Lebanon, where he is signed to top flight side Nejmeh FC.

Odhiambo is one of three Kenyan players, including Teddy Akumu and Masoud Juma who play at Nejmeh, and they have returned home after the Lebanese league was halted due to the current instability in the middle East.

The instability in the middle East has had far reaching consequences not only in the sports world, but normal business as well, with several flights in and out of the countries facing cancellation due to closed airspaces.

The former K’Ogalo captain left the club at the end of last season after a stellar campaign with Harambee Stars at the Africa Nations Championship.

The creative midfielder has had a good start to life in Lebanon, where he was coached by former Harambee Stars tactician Engin Firat who tragically passed away last week due to a heart attack.

It is left to be seen whether he will be included in the Stars’ team set to be called up next week ahead of the FIFA Series international friendly matches in Kigali, Rwanda at the end of the month.

