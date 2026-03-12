Athletics Kenya Announces Combined Trials For World Relays And Africa Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – Athletics Kenya (AK) has shifted its selection strategy for the upcoming international season, announcing that it will hold combined national trials for both the World Athletics Relays and the Africa Senior Athletics Championships.

In a statement released on Thursday, the federation confirmed that the trials will now take place from April 9-11 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

By merging these dates, Athletics Kenya hopes to ensure the best possible representation as the international calendar gathers momentum.

The move aims to streamline the process of assembling strong, competitive teams for two major continental and global assignments.

Previously, selection for these events was scheduled separately: the Africa Senior Athletics Championships trials was originally set for March 26–28, while the World Athletics Relays trials was initially planned for April 4.

Kenya’s 4x100m team at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

The federation has emphasized that participation in the three-day event will be strictly by invitation.

While specific lists and selection criteria have yet to be released, AK noted that further details regarding the list of invited athletes, invitation and selection criteria, and the order of events for the trials will be communicated in due course.

Athletes who successfully navigate the trials will represent Kenya on the following global stages: the World Athletics Relays that will take place from May 2–3 in Gaborone, Botswana, and the Africa Senior Athletics Championships scheduled for May 12–17 in Accra, Ghana.

Athletics Kenya has encouraged all prospective competitors to continue their intensive preparations in readiness for the April showdown at Ulinzi.