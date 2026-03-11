World number One Sabalenka Beats Osaka In Indian Wells Last 16

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 11 – World number one Aryna Sabalenka moved into the quarter-finals at Indian Wells with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Naomi Osaka.

The two four-time Grand Slam champions were meeting for the first time since 2018, when Osaka beat Sabalenka en route to winning the US Open.

But on this occasion Sabalenka, 27, proved too strong for the 16th seed as she wrapped up the match within 80 minutes.

“It’s crazy, for so many years we only played once. I’m pretty sure we are playing many more matches. She’s coming back playing great tennis,” Sabalenka said.

“I’m pretty happy for the result – much better than last time.”

Osaka, who did not play for 14 months around the birth of daughter Shai in July 2023, began the match with a confident opening service game.

However, Sabalenka soon found her rhythm and broke the 28-year-old Japanese’s serve to take a 2-1 lead.

The Belarusian tightened her grip with a barrage of powerful backhands to lead 5-2, then served out the set comfortably with an ace.

Osaka and Sabalenka both held serve early in the second set before the latter seized control at 4-2 with a decisive break before she served out for the match.

“I’m happy that I put so much pressure on her today, that I brought variety to the court,” Sabalenka added.

“My serve worked well. On the return I played really great tennis. Happy with my performance for sure.”

Sabalenka, who finished runner-up last year, will face Canada’s Victoria Mboko in the last eight.

Mboko won 6-4 6-1 against American Amanda Anisimova, who ended British number one Emma Raducanu’s tournament in the previous round.

Elsewhere, Australia’s Talia Gibson enjoyed the biggest win of her career with a 7-5 2-6 6-1 victory over Italy’s world number seven Jasmine Paolini, in her first match against a top-10 player.

The 21-year-old Gibson, ranked 112 in the world and playing her first WTA 1000 main draw, also became the first qualifier in 11 years to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Sinner wins first meeting with ‘incredible talent’ Fonseca

World number two Jannik Sinner battled to a hard-earned victory over Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca to reach the men’s singles quarter-finals.

The Italian described his opponent as “an incredible talent” after their first meeting, in which he trailed the 19-year-old 6-3 in the first set tie-break before rallying to win 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-4).

“Joao is an incredible player, very powerful,” Sinner said.

“I felt like trying to be as aggressive as possible was the key. I dropped a bit of intensity at the end of the second set but he played incredible tennis out there.”

Sinner briefly spoke to a spectator in the stand during the match, which prompted the chair umpire to remind the crowd not to talk during points.

Four-time major winner Sinner will meet home favourite Learner Tien in the last eight.

Should he win, he will face Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals, should the German world number four overcome Frenchman Arthur Fils.