Windies Book Own Flights After ‘Distressing’ Wait

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 11 – The West Indies team is to return home via commercial flights from India after a “distressing” wait following their exit from the men’s T20 World Cup.

West Indies have been stuck in Kolkata since they were eliminated from the tournament on 1 March amid travel disruption caused by the conflict across the Middle East.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had been due to arrange a charter flight for both West Indies and South Africa.

But Cricket West Indies (CWI) said this had been “repeatedly delayed”.

“Ongoing uncertainty surrounding the ICC-organised charter, as a result of global tensions and aviation regulations, made the situation increasingly distressing,” said the CWI.

“In the interest of the wellbeing and safety of its players and support staff, Cricket West Indies advised the ICC that it was no longer prudent to continue waiting on the charter arrangements, which remain uncertain.

“Multiple approaches have since been made through CWI, players, and other partners, in coordination with the ICC, to secure commercial travel to facilitate the squad’s safe return.”

Some of West Indies’ players and staff have already departed, with the remainder of the party scheduled to leave on Tuesday and Wednesday.

BBC Sport has contacted Cricket South Africa to establish their plans.

The ICC has been criticised by players from West Indies and South Africa for their failure to adequately resolve the issue.

England, who lost their semi-final on Thursday, flew home on Saturday, leading to accusations of bias directed at the ICC which were “categorically” denied by cricket’s global governing body.