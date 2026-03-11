Why Kenyan pro golfer Njoroge Kibugu gave up on playing basketball

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 11, 2026 – Ever since he debuted at the Magical Kenya Open in 2022, Njoroge Kibugu has become the poster boy of the growth of Kenyan golf.

The 22-year-old made history as an amateur, making the cut into the third round of the DP World Tour event after carding 6-under-par 136.

Four years later, the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club player grabbed international headlines as the only one of 18 local golfers to sail into the third round of the annual competition.

That feat was a long time coming, in light of his excellent performance in 2025, in which he reigned supreme at the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing.

Njoroge Kibugu received the amateur plate from then-President Uhuru Kenyatta after emerging the top amature golfer at the 2022 Magical Kenya Open. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

He also made history as the first male East African to secure his slot at the prestigious Sunshine Development Tour in South Africa.

However, for all these achievements, it would have been a different story had the youngster had a towering physique.

In an interview with Capital FM’s Saturday Music and Sports, Njoroge reveals how he would have been a basketballer but for his short stature.

“I always like to say basketball. I’m a real big fan of basketball. I obviously don’t have the height for it. I would say if I was like a foot taller, I’d probably be the best,” Njoroge says.

Kenyan pro golfer Njoroge Kibugu at Capital FM studios on Saturday (May 7). PHOTO/CAPITAL FM

Thankfully, his short stature has turned out to be a blessing in disguise, offering him a route to the top via golf.

His love for golf keeps growing day by day, his success whetting appetite for more.

Njoroge is a man on a mission, determined to sit at the high table of golf, alongside the likes of elite players, such as American Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, among others.

The youngster has set his sights on competing in the PGA Tour, picturing himself at the iconic Augusta National, Pebble Beach and Pinehurst, among others.

Njoroge Kibugu celebrates with family after making the cut for the Magical Kenya Open. PHOTO/KENYA OPEN GOLF LIMITED

“I really want to get onto the PGA tour and play on the DP World Tour…either one, but mainly the PGA Tour,” he explains.

Dream for the motherland

Also close to Njoroge’s heart is the growth of African golf.

His prayer is for the continent to host more world class golf tournaments that will draw elite players from all corners of the globe.

“Hopefully in 10 years, we could have a African tour where we don’t have to go out to Europe. We don’t have to go to America to make these dreams happen. I think there’s a lot of good golf courses, a lot of talented people within Africa. I think we have so many resources that we’re not utilizing,” the youngster explains.

Njoroge adds: “Hopefully, in 10 years, everything will transcend all these tours that we’re having. We could all compete as one and have those guys coming to play our tours instead of us going to play that to our golf courses.”

President William Ruto with Kenyan pro golfer Njoroge Kibugu at the closing ceremony for the Magical Kenya Open. PHOTO/KRISTIAN MALUMBE

Back home in Kenya, the youngster also hopes that the country will become a powerhouse, not only in Africa but also across the world.

Njoroge believes many local golfers simply need financial support to compete in as many tournaments as possible.

“I think golfers could be supported more financially. It’s a very expensive game especially if you want to go outside and compete, that’s from a professional level and from a junior perspective. I think facilities could get a lot better,” the youngster explains.

Despite 57 editions, no Kenya is yet to win the MKO, Jacob Okello coming closest in 1998 at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

That unfortunate streak continued in this year’s edition where 15 Kenyans occupied the bottom 30 spots in the final standings of the competition.

Njoroge Kibugu in action at a past tournament.

Heartbreaking as it may be, Njoroge believes there is a silver lining.

“Obviously, it’s a big bummer to not make the weekend at Kenya Open. But the thing is, it’s not the last tournament you’ll ever play. There’ll be more Kenya Opens. And I think all of them should keep their heads high,” the youngster says.

Solutions for success

Njoroge, who came on board as NCBA ambassador in December last year, says that the support has been a shot in the arm for him as he swings for success at the global level.

“We came together in December… I came on as an ambassador and they’ve supported me ever since. We managed to get one win on the Equator Tour in our first event, which is really nice. A lot of the times when you’re traveling, there’s a lot of costs you have to cover, like flights, accommodation, entry fee, caddy fee, and it can get quite costly,” he explains.

From a personal perspective, the youngster says every golfer needs to be mentally sharp in order to overcome pressure on the course.

“It mostly comes down to your mental skills. These guys are a lot more equipped…they’ve had a lot more experience, but skill wise, I think everyone can hit the ball. It just comes down to your level of consistency,” Njoroge says.

FROM LEFT: Capital FM Sports editor Alex Isaboke, pro golfer Njoroge Kibugu, Kabir Dhanji and Capital FM presenter Chiko Lawi. PHOTO/CAPITAL FM.

Consistency is the keyword and Njoroge has thus far kept on the path to prosperity as far as golf is concerned.

As he gives his parting shot, the youngster is under no illusion that the race to the top is not even halfway there.

“I don’t think I’ve met my peak, but you can definitely see glimpses of it in my past season and I am excited for what’s to come,” Njoroge concludes.