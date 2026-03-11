What fans should expect from Gor Mahia players after ‘choking’ on BB Bread

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 11, 2026 – Gor Mahia assistant coach Kobi-Bismark Mensah has promised fans a proper response in their next match after Sunday’s 1-0 loss to fifth-tier side BB Bread in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup Round of 32.

The record Kenya Premier League champions visit Ulinzi Stars at the Lang’ata Complex on Sunday, and the Ghanaian says it will be nothing short of a five-star performance from the team.

“I think if we can forget about what has happened and rather look for the opportunity to respond to our supporters, that would be very fine. We are looking forward to Sunday. We really want to respond very well,” Mensah said.

K’Ogalo’s hopes of a double billowed in smoke at the Nyayo Stadium as Dennis Cheni Kioko scored an 84th minute goal to earn BB Bread passageway to the round of 16.

The result irked the vociferous Green Army who kept wait at the exit of the dressing room to ‘have a word’ with head coach Charles Akonnor.

Mensah concedes the loss was an embarrassment to the K’Ogalo community, adding that the technical bench and the players had a heart-to-heart talk.

The Ghanaian further reveals it was not an easy conversation to have but nonetheless they agreed on the need to heal the fans’ pain by winning their next match.

“Yesterday, it was not too good because we needed to let them know. The embarrassment, you know…everything that happened was unacceptable. This is Gor Mahia…the players have also accepted that they really disappointed us. I can tell you today, we have moved on from that disappointment,” he explained.

Sunday’s opponents are mired in a relegation battle, a fact that Mensah admits makes them a dangerous team to face.

“It’s going to be a very tough game, so the best thing is to prepare very well. One, they are also battling against relegation. We also want to stay at the top, so everybody has his interests,” he noted.

Gor lead the log with 50 points, seven ahead of AFC Leopards.

Overall, Mensah believes it has been a hugely successful season for the 21-time league champions, thus far.

“In this very year, we have played 10 league games…we have won eight, scored a lot of goals, conceded less and we are on top of the league. So, we are doing very well except for our last game that we were disappointed,” he said.

Ulinzi, on the other hand, sit 16th with 19 points from 23 games.

The last fixture between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw at the Kasarani Stadium.

Will Gor resume their slaloming run to a 22nd league crown or will Ulinzi resuscitate their relegation survival hopes by shooting down K’Ogalo’s title ambitions?