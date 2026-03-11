Shujaa, Lionesses face tough openers at second leg of World 7s Division 2 tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 11, 2026 – The national men and women’s rugby 7s team will begin the campaign at the second leg of the World Series Division 2 in Montevideo against the United States and China respectively.

The Lionesses will be the first to step onto the turf at Estadio Charrua on March 21 against the Chinese at 5 p.m. (Kenyan time).

Their male peers, Shujaa, will then kick off proceedings at the same venue against the Americans (6:32 pm), before Lionesses return to the pitch against Argentina, two hours later.

Shujaa then take on Canada in their final game of Day One before Lionesses similarly wrap up proceedings against Spain.

Day Two of the competition sees Shujaa start off against Belgium before subsequent fixtures against Germany and hosts Uruguay.

For the Lionesses, Day Two includes duels with South Africa and Brazil.

Both teams will be looking to make a mark on foreign soil after mixed fortunes at the opening leg in Nairobi on February 14-15.

Shujaa finished third in the opening leg with 12 points, after four wins and a 21-7 loss to the United States in their final tie.

On the other hand, Lionesses have it all to do in the women’s division where they lie fifth with six points.

They won only one match — a slim 15-12 win over Brazil in the first match — before subsequently their other fixtures.

Coaches Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua (men) and Simon Odongo (women) are set to name their respective squads for the tournament — as well as for the third leg in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 28-29 — at the RFUEA Grounds on Friday.