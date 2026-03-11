Marathon G.O.A.T Kipchoge reveals where he will run next after Cape Town

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 11, 2026 – Two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge will compete at the NB42k Porto Alegre Marathon in Brazil in July this year.

In a statement, Kipchoge expressed his excitement at returning to a country where he won his first ever Olympic title — at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

“Running is a universal language that speaks to hope, discipline, and unity. I am very excited to come to Brazil and experience the passion of the people of Porto Alegre. Every continent has its own spirit, and I look forward to sharing this journey with South America while inspiring people to believe that no human is limited,” the double world record holder said.

The road race is part of Kipchoge’s ‘new chapter in ‘Eliud Running World’ initiative in which he seeks to compete in a marathon in each of the world’s seven continents.

It follows on from Monday’s announcement that he will be competing at the Cape Town Marathon in May this year — the first ever road race the Kenyan will run on African soil.

Speaking at the same time, Run Sports CEO Cláudio Soirefmann said the city is ready to welcome one of the greatest ever athletes and commemorate another milestone in the history of the event.

“Bringing Eliud Kipchoge to NB42K Porto Alegre is a historic milestone for our race and for Brazilian running. After everything our community has faced, this moment carries even deeper meaning. We are honored to be part of Eliud’s Running World and proud to welcome the world to Porto Alegre,” Soirefmannm, whose agency are the organisers of the marathon, said.

This year’s competition comes just after the one-year-old marathon has earned an Elite status from World Athletics.

Considering his elite status, Kipchoge’s entry into the competition may just be the magnet that attracts other athletes to subsequent editions of the marathon.