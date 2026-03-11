Iranian minister says country will not play in World Cup

TEHRAN, Iran, March 11, 2026 – Iran are not in a position to participate in the 2026 World Cup, says the country’s Minister of Sports and Youth Ahmad Donyamali.

The team are scheduled to play three group matches in the tournament, which is being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico and gets under way on 11 June.

Iran are due to face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles on 15 and 21 June respectively, and Egypt in Seattle on 26 June.

But their participation has been in doubt since the US and Israel launched strikes on the country, killing supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran responded by launching missiles and drones towards Israel and other nations which host US military bases.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said US President Donald Trump had told him Iran are “welcome to compete” at this summer’s finals.

But in an interview with the IRIB Sports Network on Tuesday, Donyamali said: “Given that this corrupt government has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances do we have the appropriate conditions to participate in the World Cup.

“Our boys are not safe, and conditions for participation do not exist.”

He added that “over the past eight or nine months, two wars have been imposed on us and several thousand of our people have been killed and martyred. Therefore, we definitely do not have the possibility for participation.”

Infantino had earlier posted on Instagram that he had met with President Trump to discuss preparations for the tournament and “spoke about the current situation in Iran”.

He said: “We all need an event like the Fifa World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that football unites the world.”

Mehdi Taj, the head of Iran’s Football Federation, had also questioned their ability to participate in the World Cup, following six members of Iran’s women’s national team receiving “humanitarian” visas from Australia over concerns for their safety.

The remaining Iranian players left Australia on Tuesday after the team’s elimination from the Asian Cup.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said seven people were granted asylum, but one woman later changed her mind and opted to return home.

Taj said: “Given the problems created for the female footballers, if the World Cup outlook is like this, no sound mind would accept sending the team to the US.”

Fifa rules state “if any participating member association withdraws and/or is excluded” from the 2026 tournament, world football’s governing body “shall decide on the matter at its sole discretion and take whatever action is deemed necessary”. It “may decide to replace the participating member association in question with another association”.

Analysis: ‘Too early to rule Iran out of World Cup’

Despite the Iranian sports minister’s comments, it is still too early to rule the national team out of the World Cup.

The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran ultimately has the final say, regardless of what the minister might say.

At the moment, Fifa remains adamant Iran will play its scheduled matches against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt.

If Iran were to refuse to travel to the World Cup, it could have serious ramifications.

We have been here before.

Iran refused to play Kuwait during the qualifiers for the 1982 World Cup. That decision meant they failed to qualify for that tournament and were subsequently banned by Fifa from the 1986 tournament.

For now, Fifa is likely to wait. The play-off matches at the end of the month will determine the final list of qualified teams, which will make any decision easier to take.

By then, there may also be a clearer picture of the evolving conflict involving the US, Iran and Israel. At the moment, President Donald Trump and Iran’s military leadership are difficult to read.