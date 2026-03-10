Team Kenya To Bank On Home Advantage In All-Africa Junior Team Championship

NAIROBI, Kenya, March -10 — Vet Lab’s Belinda Wanjiru and Bianca Ngechu of the Muthaiga Golf Club headline team Kenya’s squad for the 2026 All-Africa Junior Team Championship (AAJTC) slated for March 23–26 at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club.

The announcement was made by the Sports Principal Secretary, Elijah Mwangi, during a high-profile launch held at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club, where he unveiled the national junior golf team that will represent Kenya at the continental championship.

The championship will see over 100 elite junior golfers from 15 African countries compete in Kenya in what is expected to be one of the most competitive editions of the tournament.

The countries include Kenya, Botswana, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

“The Government of Kenya is proud to be the anchor sponsor of the All-Africa Junior Team Championship. Our investment through the Ministry of Sports reflects our belief in the potential of our youth,” said PS Elijah Mwangi.

He added, “By hosting this continental event, we are not only promoting golf but also positioning Kenya as a premier sports tourism destination.”

During the event, the Principal Secretary also unveiled a seven-member national team comprising four boys and three girls, who will carry Kenya’s hopes in the championship against approximately 100 of Africa’s top junior golfers.

Notably, all four boys in the squad were part of Kenya’s victorious team at the Victoria Cup, which concluded in Uganda last weekend, highlighting the country’s strong junior golf pipeline and competitive readiness ahead of the continental championship.

Vincent Mukiri, President of the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), expressed appreciation for the strong collaboration between the public and private sectors in delivering the event.

“The journey to host the AAJTC has been made possible through the collective efforts of the Ministry of Sports, The R&A, and our corporate partners. This championship provides a vital platform for identifying and nurturing Africa’s emerging golf talent while preparing them for the global stage,” he said.

The All-Africa Junior Team Championship has served as a launching pad for numerous African golfers who have gone on to compete at the Toyota World Junior Golf Championship and achieve success at collegiate and professional levels.

The 2026 edition continues this legacy by providing a high-performance competitive environment for junior golfers aged 18 and under.

Kenya Junior Golf Team (2026 AAJTC) The Boys’ The Girls’ 1. Junaid Manji (Sigona Golf Club) 1. Belinda Wanjiru (Vet Lab Sports Club) 2. Tsevi Soni (Sigona Golf Club) 2. Kanana Muthomi (Windsor Golf and Country Club) 3. Yuvraj Rajput (Sigona Golf Club) 3. Bianca Ngecu (Muthaiga Golf Club) 4. Mwathi Gicheru (Royal Nairobi Golf Club)

Championship Snapshot