Why Safari Rally champion is not ‘too confident’ ahead of title defence

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9, 2026 – Toyota Gazoo Racing driver Elfyn Evans says he is not the outright favourite to win this week’s WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha.

The Welshman says the three-day event is one of the most competitive and unpredictable, hence the reason why he does not want to put the cart before the horse.

“Safari Rally is one of those events that’s very wide open. Many things can happen during the week. You also need a little bit of luck on your side, I think, to go through Rally Kenya week with no issues. So, yes, you can never feel too confident here,” the Safari Rally defending champion said.

Evans withstood a strong pursuit of Otta Tanak to claim his first-ever win on African soil at last year’s competition, finishing ahead of the Estonian by one minute.

Action at the sleeping warrior stage during the 2025 WRC Safari Rally where a chopper chasing the leading car of Elfyn Evans. Photo/RIC/Capital FM

It was a perfect way for the 37-year-old to bounce back after finishing out of the podium places in 2024 – having clinched second in 2021 and 2022 as well as third in 2023.

Ahead of this week’s rally, Evans believes he will have to put up a similar performance as last year’s, if he is to finish on the podium once again.

“Last year was quite close in the end, but, of course, the weakest point of the season for us was the mid-season, specifically the dry gravel rally. So, definitely looking to improve in those areas, but, of course, it’s a long championship. We need to keep a similar level of performance, but, of course, find some key events where maybe we didn’t perform as well last year to look for improvements,” he said.

Evans added: “The recce will be quite important to take good notes and, of course, to try and get a lay of the land. Until then, it’s difficult to predict too much.”

Another strong result on the continent, Evans portends, will go along way in securing his first ever World Rally Championships (WRC) title.

“It’s one of the iconic events on the calendar and, of course, to be able to win it is quite nice. But, of course, the championship is the ultimate goal and so, yes, all we really need from the weekend is to have a strong performance,” Evans, who hails from a rallying royalty, said.

The Welshman leads the drivers’ standings with 60 points after winning the Rally of Sweden.

Other than Evans, other Toyota Gazoo drivers who will be in action include Sebastien Ogier – winner in 2021 – as well Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta, Oliver Solberg and Sami Pajari.