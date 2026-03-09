Uganda Rugby name four sides for Enterprise Cup as East Africa rivalry renewed - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya taking control against Uganda in the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup in Kampala cu 2027 World Cup Qualifier. Photo/UGANDA RUGBY X

Kenya Cup

Uganda Rugby name four sides for Enterprise Cup as East Africa rivalry renewed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9, 2026 — The Uganda Rugby Union (URU) have revealed four clubs set to represent the country at the revamped Enterprise Cup, with a high-stakes cross-country quarter-final showdown on March 21, this year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Leading the charge are the Stanbic Black Pirates, who clinched the top spot, followed by perennial heavyweights Platinum Credit Heathens, KCB KOBs, and Toyota Buffaloes.

The four teams qualified based on their dominant performances in the 2025 Uganda Cup.

The tournament, aimed at strengthening club-level competition and fostering East African brotherhood, will reunite rugby enthusiasts from Kenya and Uganda in a celebration of shared passion and fierce regional rivalry.

“This landmark competition breathes new life into a storied legacy. It will sharpen the skills of our athletes, breeding a new generation of fiercely competitive players ready to dominate on regional and international stages,”  URU President Godwin Kayangwe Arinaitwe said.

Beyond the technical benefits for players, the Enterprise Cup is designed to strengthen the unbreakable bonds between the two nations, promoting cultural exchange and the spirit of East African unity.

“We can’t wait for the electric atmosphere, the roaring crowds, and the unforgettable moments that will define this revival. Let’s rally behind our teams,” Arinaitwe added.

The revamped competition features a home-and-away dynamic that will see two teams from Uganda traveling to Kenya and vice versa for the opening weekend.

The winners of these high-octane quarter-final clashes will proceed to the semi-finals on April 11.

The tournament will reach its peak with a grand finale scheduled for May 30.

Matchup (Uganda Leg)   

Stanbic Black Pirates vs. KCB Rugby     

Platinum Credit Heathens vs. Kabras Sugar

Matchup (Kenya Leg)

Menengai Oilers vs. Toyota Buffaloes

Nondescripts vs. KCB KOBs

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020