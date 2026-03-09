‘Passionate man and a workhorse:’ Kenyan football eulogise ex-Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9, 2026 — The Kenyan football fraternity was on Monday morning united in mourning following the death of former Harambee Stars head coach Engin Fırat.

According to a statement from Lebanese side Nejmeh SC — where Firat was head coach — the 55-year-old suffered a heart attack at Istanbul Airport while en route to his hometown, Adana.

This incident occurred just hours after he had departed from Beirut , following the ongoing Middle East crisis occasioned by the war between Iran, Israel and the United States.

News of his demise sent shockwaves in Kenya, where he coached the national team for three years (September 2021-December 2024).

Tributes flowed from different quarters, including those who worked alongside him on the touchline and the pitch.

Former Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat speaks to skipper Michael Olunga. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Among those leading the condolences was former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama, who took to his X account to share his grief, joining a chorus of national team icons in honoring their former mentor.

Current captain Michael Olunga also expressed his deep shock and sent his heartfelt sympathies to the family.

Harambee Stars midfielder Austin Odhiambo shared a more personal tribute, posting a photo of himself with the coach accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

The former Gor Mahia midfielder — who earned his maiden call-up from Firat in 2023 — was reunited with the Turk at Nejmeh.

Former Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat with midfielder Austin Odhiambo during training. PHOTO/FKF

Firat had only taken the reins in February this year from former Tunisian defender Jaidi Radhi.

At the same time, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) vice president McDonald Mariga thanked Fırat for his dedicated contribution to Kenyan football and offered prayers to the entire football community.

“Rest in peace Coach Engin Fırat. Thank you for your contribution to Harambee Stars and Kenyan football. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire football community,” the former Harambee Stars midfielder said.

Former Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat with goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango (left) and assistants William Muluya and Ken Odhiambo (right). PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

FKF president Hussein Mohammed added that Fırat’s impact on the local game was significant and that he would be fondly remembered by all who value the progress of the sport in Kenya.

“Our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of former Harambee Stars Coach Engin Fırat. His contribution to Kenyan football will be fondly remembered, may his soul find eternal peace,” Hussein said.

Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat celebrates with the players after winning the four-nations tournament in Malawi. PHOTO/FKF

The federation also issued a formal statement reflecting on Fırat’s tenure.

They applauded him for serving Kenyan football with immense passion and professionalism.

Head coach Engin Firat shouts from the touchline. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“Coach Fırat served Kenyan football with dedication and passion, guiding the national team with professionalism and commitment during his tenure. His contribution to the growth of the game and the development of players will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the entire football fraternity during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Gor Mahia patron Eliud Owalo expressed his sadness at the passing of Firat.

Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat gives instructions to striker Benson Omalla. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“Engin Firat served with passion and professionalism during his tenure as Head Coach of Harambee Stars. Coach Fırat brought to Kenyan football not only international experience, but also an unwavering belief in the potential of our players and the future of the game in our country,” Owalo said.

The local club scene also stood in solidarity, with Mathare United noting:

Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat during a training session at the Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“The club would like to send its heartfelt condolences to the family of former Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat, following his untimely death on Monday. He led the Kenyan national men’s team between 2021 and 2024. RIPCoach.”

Nairobi United echoed their sentiments on their socials, saying:

“Nairobi United mourns the passing of former Harambee Stars Coach Engin Fırat. Thank you for your service to the game. Rest well, Coach.”

Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat explains a point during a training session at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

This sentiment was echoed by his most recent club, Nejmeh SC, who described the late coach as a man of high ethics and professional commitment who left an indelible mark on the hearts of the players and the staff in Lebanon.

Engin Fırat was a true journeyman of the sport, with a storied career that saw him manage in Turkey, Iran, Moldova, Kenya, and Lebanon.

Known for his tactical discipline and his firm belief in long-term structural planning, he was a coach who never shied away from the challenges of rebuilding national identities.

His sudden departure at the age of 55 leaves a profound void in the international coaching fraternity, but the legacy of his work will live on through the many athletes he inspired across the globe.