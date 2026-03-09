Old is gold: Kenya’s 45-year-old road runner rules Los Angeles Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9, 2026 – Kenya’s Priscah Cherono made history at the Los Angeles Marathon, becoming one of the oldest ever winners at yesterday’s competition.
The 45-year-old clocked 2:25:20 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Kellyn Taylor who timed 2:27:37 in second place.
Another Kenyan, Antonina Kwambai, claimed the final podium place, clocking 2:28:50.
The race was the first of the year for Cherono, who also won all the races she competed in in 2025.
She clocked 1:16:50 to win the Boulderthon Half Marathon in September last year, before winning the Marathon Project in December, cutting the tape in 2:25:17.
Back to Los Angeles, there was more joy for Kenya in the men’s race where Michael Kimani clocked 2:11:18 to finish second.
It was a close race between Kimani and the winner, Nathan Martin, who also ran 2:11:18 to cross the finish line first.
Ethiopia’s Enyew Nigat clocked 2:14:23 to take third place.