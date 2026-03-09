Old is gold: Kenya’s 45-year-old road runner rules Los Angeles Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9, 2026 – Kenya’s Priscah Cherono made history at the Los Angeles Marathon, becoming one of the oldest ever winners at yesterday’s competition.

The 45-year-old clocked 2:25:20 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Kellyn Taylor who timed 2:27:37 in second place.

Another Kenyan, Antonina Kwambai, claimed the final podium place, clocking 2:28:50.

The race was the first of the year for Cherono, who also won all the races she competed in in 2025.

Kenya’s Priscah Cherono celebrates her victory at the Los Angeles Marathon. PHOTO/LOS ANGELES MARATHON X

She clocked 1:16:50 to win the Boulderthon Half Marathon in September last year, before winning the Marathon Project in December, cutting the tape in 2:25:17.

Back to Los Angeles, there was more joy for Kenya in the men’s race where Michael Kimani clocked 2:11:18 to finish second.

It was a close race between Kimani and the winner, Nathan Martin, who also ran 2:11:18 to cross the finish line first.

Ethiopia’s Enyew Nigat clocked 2:14:23 to take third place.