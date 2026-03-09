Ex-Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat passes away

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 8, 2026 – Former Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat is dead.

According to a statement from Lebanese side Nejmeh SC — where Firat last worked — the Turk passed away at Istanbul Airport, on his way to his hometown in Adana, from Beirut.

“With great sadness and sorrow, Nejmeh Sports Club mourns the coach

of the first team, Captain Engin Fırat, who passed away following a

sudden heart attack while at Istanbul Airport on his way to the city of

Adana, a few hours after leaving Beirut to return to his country,” the statement read.

The club further eulogised Firat for his work ethic and indelible mark he has left on the club.

“During the period he spent with the club, the deceased was known for his

professional commitment, high ethics, and he left a good mark among

the players and members of the Nejmeh SC family,” the club said.

They added: “The club’s management, technical and administrative staff, players, and fans offer their deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to his honorable family and loved ones, asking God to cover him with His vast mercy and to inspire them with patience and solace.”

Firat was Harambee Stars boss between 2021 and 2024 during which he won seven matches, drew seven and lost nine.

Beyond his time in Kenya, Fırat’s career spanned several countries, including stints with the Moldova national team and various high-profile clubs in the Iranian Pro League and the Turkish Süper Lig.

Firat joined Nejmeh in February this year, and was reunited with his players from Harambee Stars days, including Masoud Juma, Austine Odhiambo and Teddy Akumu.