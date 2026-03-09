Australia urged to protect Iranian football team after Asian Cup elimination

LONDON, England, March 9, 2026 – Football’s governing bodies and Australian authorities are being urged to ensure the safety of Iran’s women’s team as they prepare to fly home from Australia after being eliminated from the Asian Cup.

Hundreds of supporters surrounded the Iranian Lionesses’ coach as it left the stadium on the Gold Coast on Sunday evening, with chants of “save our girls”.

Fears for Iran’s women’s team grew after they declined to sing the national anthem ahead of their first match against South Korea last week.

This prompted criticism from within Iran, with one conservative commentator accusing the team of being “wartime traitors” and pushing for harsh punishment.

“We all have very reasonable and serious concerns for their safety,” said Craig Foster, a former captain of the Australian men’s football team and prominent human rights advocate.

He told the BBC: “When any team participates in a Fifa-regulated tournament, whether Asian Football Confederation or any other confederation, they must have the right to safety and external support to express any concerns they have around their safety now or in future.”

In their second match against Australia and then again in Sunday’s final game against the Philippines, the Iranian team sang and saluted during the national anthem, leading critics to believe they’d been forced to take part by members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp accompanying them as part of the delegation.

Deniz Toupchi, who travelled to support the team for their final match, said of the decision to initially stay silent: “We didn’t expect it to be honest because we know it’s a really major [thing] to do.”

She added: “We’re just proud of them.”

Toupchi was one of hundreds of members of Australia’s Iranian community in the stands on Sunday. During the anthem, which they do not recognise, they booed and jeered.

Midway through the first half, many also unfurled the Lion and Sun flag, which served as the official state flag before the Islamic revolution in Iran. These had been snuck into the stadium in defiance of signs outside which said only Iran’s current official flag could be displayed.

But while the fans enthusiastically supported the players, there was very little interaction between them and the team during the match.

In one notable exception, a player receiving medical attention on the sidelines blew a kiss to the stands, receiving a huge cheer.

And while the Filipina team lined up to thank their fans at the end of the match, the Iranians left the pitch promptly.

“They can’t speak freely because they are threatened,” said Naz Safavi, who attended all three matches in which the team played. “We are here to show them that we are fully supporting them.”

With concern rising over the players’ treatment once they return home, there is a push to support the women to seek asylum in Australia, if they wish.

It’s unclear whether any player would want that – or, if they did, what repercussions there might be for their families as a result.

“They’ve been held hostage by the Iranian team management in their hotel and they’ve been denied the opportunity to speak to external community members, friends, family or any support networks, be that lawyers or anyone else,” said Foster, who played a key part in helping the Afghanistan women’s team flee the Taliban in 2021.

“Some may have concerns, others may not – but what we know is most of them have families back home, some of them have children back home, and even if offered the right to remain in Australia, if they feel unsafe, many of them may not accept that opportunity,” he says.

“What’s most important is that that offer is made.”

In Sunday’s post-match news conference, the team’s manager Marziyeh Jafari said: “We are impatiently waiting to return. Personally, I would like to return to my country as soon as possible and be with my compatriots and family.”

Australia’s government has so far resisted being drawn into the discussion.

“We stand in solidarity with the men and women of Iran, and particularly Iranian women and girls,” Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong told ABC on Sunday, ahead of the match.

“Obviously this is a regime that has brutally cracked down on its people.”

As the players’ bus left the stadium on Sunday night, banners declared “Stay Safe in Australia. Talk to Police” and “If your home is not safe – mine is”. Some supporters went further, evading police and trying to impede the vehicle’s progress through narrow roads around the stadium.

The players sat in the vehicle, watched the drama unfold in the rain outside. Some could be seen filming out of the window with phones. There were smiles and waves, but also solemn expressions. At least one passenger could be seen closing curtains on the bus window.

Eventually, the bus made its way out onto the main road and towards the team hotel some 15 minutes’ drive away, leaving several supporters wailing and sobbing.

On Monday, there was tight security at the five-star resort, with federal police stationed outside reception and no sign of the team, although some members of the Iranian delegation sat in the hotel’s communal areas.

It is not yet clear when they will check out and move – either to different accommodation, back to Iran or to a third country.

“The Australian government should play a [role of] moral leadership here,” said Zaki Haidari, Refugee Rights Advocate at Amnesty International Australia.

“It’s a very critical time as well as we celebrate International Women’s Day, talk about their freedom, equality, gender persecution, gender equality.”

That was a feeling echoed by the fans on Sunday night at the stadium.

“We are encouraging them, hoping they will stay here but at the same time we know their families’ lives are in danger,” said Melika Jahanian.

“Whatever decision they make it’s going to be a terrible one so they need to be supported by the Australian government.”