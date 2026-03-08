Will Elfyn Evans and Co sweep all podium places at 2026 Safari Rally?

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 8, 2026 – Toyota Gazoo Racing deputy team principal Juha Kankunnen says their ultimate goal is to sweep all the top places at next week’s WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha.

Kankunnen says a clean sweep of the podium sweep is not without their reach but cautioned that they will also need a bit of luck to come out tops in the three-day competition.

“Absolutely, we definitely want to be on top. That is our target but it depends on a bit of luck because of things such as the weather. With this in mind, it will always be difficult to tell,” the rally legend said.

The Japan-based manufacturer have been heads and shoulders above their peers in what is often billed as the toughest leg of World Rally Championships (WRC) calendar.

Since the return of the Safari Rally to the global scene in 2021, Toyota have won all the editions of the competition.

Their best ever performance yet was in 2022 and 2023 when they swept all the podium positions as well as fourth place.

This stranglehold on the Safari Rally has been partly attributed to Kunkannen who himself walked the competition like a colossus.

His rich legacy traces back to 1985 when he first won the competition in a Toyota Celica Turbo.

The Finn then added to that with two more crowns in 1991 and 1993 – in the latter case, leading a 1-2-3-4 finish for Toyota.

His successes notwithstanding, Kunkannen is keen to shine the spotlight on the investment made by the manufacturer in producing a car capable of overcoming the punishing Kenyan terrain.

“Toyota have always been very strong and prepared for this kind of rally. That is the reason…they are always very focused on a very strong car. You need to have a very strong car here in Kenya if you are to survive,” he said.

The automaker will be represented by a strong line-up that includes Safari Rally defending champion Elfyn Evans, Oliver Solberg, 2021 champion Sebastien Ogier, Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta and Sami Pajari.