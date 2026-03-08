Thrilling Start in Limuru as Karaya and Safari Win 2026 LOOP Safari Gravel Series Opening Leg

LIMURU, Kenya, Mar 8 – Kenneth Karaya and Dinnah Safari triumphed in the elite 100km race as the 2026 LOOP Safari Gravel Series kicked off with the opening event at the iconic Limuru Country Club, marking a powerful start to Season Three of East Africa’s premier gravel cycling series.

Set against Limuru’s misty tea highlands and rolling countryside, the event attracted an impressive field of 822 elite and recreational cyclists from across the region. Riders navigated challenging gravel terrain, fast descents, and scenic climbs, delivering an electrifying showcase of endurance, strategy, and grit.

In the 100-kilometre elite men’s race, Karaya delivered a commanding performance to claim top honour with a stellar time of 03:06:50 He was closely followed by Stanley Ngugi (03:10:32) and Uganda’s Jordan Schleck (03:13:35), who secured second and third place respectively after a tightly contested finish.

“I am happy to have won today. The race was muddy but delivered a good experience. The competition was stiff but everything went on as I had planned. I look forward to an exciting series this year,” an excited Karaya said after the race.

NCBA GMD John Gachora flags off cyclists during the opening leg of the 2026 LOOP Safari Gravel Series at Limuru Country Club

The elite women’s race was equally competitive, with Safari powering to victory after a strong tactical ride with a time of 04:08:04. She was followed by Kendra Masiga (04:09:23) in second place and Monica Jelimo (04:12:52) in third, rounding out a podium that reflected the growing strength and depth of women’s gravel racing in the region.

“I did not expect to win today. The field was very competitive, but when I caught momentum, I decided to go for it. I am happy to have won the opening leg because that gives me the morale for the other legs in the year,” Safari offered after the race.

In the men’s 50-kilometre category, Ishmael Imani clinched first place with a time of 02:05:31, followed by Ian Wanyeki (02:05:50) and Kelvin Kamore (02:06:18). Joanne Carroll (02:28:17) won the women’s race as Jill Magrath (02:31:43) and Nira Mwangi (02:33:09) came home second and third, respectively, to seal the podium places.

The 20-kilometre and 5- kilometres races saw an inspiring turnout of recreational riders and junior cyclists, underscoring the series’ commitment to inclusivity and grassroots development.

The top five winners in the elite 100-kilometre race, both men and women, were awarded cash prizes of KES 20,000, KES 15,000, KES 10,000, KES 7,000, and KES 5,000, respectively.

Beyond the race, the Limuru leg stood out for its strong community and sustainability focus. Participants joined hands in planting over 100 trees within the Limuru community as part of LOOP DFS environmental conservation efforts under its sustainability agenda.

In a landmark long-term community investment, LOOP DFS also handed over the newly renovated historic Cricket Pavilion at Limuru Country Club. The refurbishment will enhance sporting infrastructure at the club, providing improved facilities for local athletes, youth programs, and community events, a legacy project designed to create lasting social impact well beyond race day.

Speaking at the event, LOOP DFS CEO Eric Muriuki said: “Riding here in Limuru was an incredible personal experience, the terrain truly tested us, and the sense of community on and off the course was inspiring. As a participant, you feel the grit and resilience that define gravel racing.

That’s exactly what we are building at LOOP DFS, not just a race series, but a lifestyle movement rooted in wellness, adventure, and shared purpose.

As a lifestyle brand connecting finance to real-life experiences, we remain committed to investing in people and the communities we visit, from environmental conservation to long-term projects like the renovation of the Cricket Pavilion at Limuru Country Club. We welcome more partners to join us in growing this platform and creating impact that extends far beyond race day.”

The 2026 calendar now moves to Naivasha on June 13 for the UCI-accredited second leg, followed by coast edition in Vipingo on August 28.

The season will culminate in the highly anticipated Riders’ Choice edition on October 24, a unique finale where cyclists vote to determine the destination, reinforcing the community-led spirit of the series.

Organized by the Amani Project in collaboration with LOOP Digital Financial Services as the title sponsor, the LOOP Safari Gravel Series continues to foster a vibrant cycling culture, nurture emerging talent, and showcase Kenya’s breathtaking landscapes to the world.

Men 100 KM Top 5

Kenneth Karaya – 03:06:50

Stanley Ngugi – 03:10:32

Jordan Schleck – 03:13:35

Benard Njoroge – 03:18:40

John Muchiri – 03:19:21

Women 100 KM Top 5

Dinnah Safari – 04:08:04

Kendra Masiga – 04:09:23

Monica Jelimo – 04:12:52

Martinie Ditona – 04:40:41

Mary Aleper – 04:44:37