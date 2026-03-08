Rubis Castrol WRC Safari Rally Team Of Chana Brothers Raring To Go

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 8 – The Chana siblings are heading back to the WRC Safari Rally behind the wheel of a newly‑tuned Ford Fiesta Rally 2, ready to pit themselves against the world’s elite in the competition’s second‑tier category.

Jasmeet and his brother Ravinder “Ravi” Chana will kick off their Kenya and Africa championship bids on Thursday, decked out in the Rubis Castrol scheme. Their objective is to finish inside the top five Kenyan crews in the Rally 2 class, thereby harvesting essential championship points.

“We’re determined to make an impact in WRC2. With a reliable car and the support of Rubis Energy Kenya, we have everything we need for the Safari and the rest of the season,” Jasmeet said during the Rubis Castrol Rally Team launch in Nairobi last Thursday.

Jasmeet and Ravi Chana Ford Fiesta Rally 2 will sport the Rubis Castrol livery for the entire season under spinning the success and potentials of the 2023 Kenya National Champions

Olivier Sabrié, Rubis’s East Africa CEO and Group Managing Director of Rubis Energy Kenya, added that CRS Racing – backed by Castrol’s lubricants expertise and Rubis’s energy resources – is fully equipped to tackle the punishing terrain of the Kenyan Safari Rally, one of the most demanding and iconic events on the World Rally Championship calendar.

Based out of Naivasha, the rally is renowned for its rough gravel stages, unpredictable weather and gruelling endurance demands.

“As a Kenyan driver, my aim is to win my class; anything beyond that would be a bonus,” Jasmeet explained, noting that he will be joined by his brother Ravi, an experienced co‑driver, in the Ford Fiesta Rally 2.

Jasmeet will be up against a formidable Kenyan lineup that includes national champion Samman Vohra, double Africa champion Karan Patel, 2022 Kenya Motorsports Man of the Year Aakif Virani, seasoned competitors Isaa Amwari and Ismael Azeli, as well as former FIA Rally Star programme participant Jeremiah Wahome – all piloting Skoda Fabia R5s. Fellow FIA Rally Star graduate Hamza Anwar will also be contesting in a Fiesta Rally 2.

These homegrown talents will share the stage with a contingent of European specialists led by ex‑M‑Sport Ford Rally 1 driver Gus Greensmith, who will run a brand‑new Toyota GR Yaris Rally 2. Regular Safari entrants such as Robert Virves (Skoda Fabia RS), Andreas Mikkelsen (Skoda Fabia RS), Diego Domínguez (Toyota GR Yaris) and Daniel Chwist (Skoda Fabia) are also slated to start.

After securing the overall Kenya National Rally Championship title in 2023 and racking up several class wins, Jasmeet swapped his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X for the current Ford Fiesta Rally 2, hoping to match the speed of the WRC2 field.

However, the car has yet to see competitive action after the last two rounds of the Kenya National Rally Championship were abandoned.

His brother, Jaswinder Chana, is collaborating closely with M‑Sport Ford engineers to fine‑tune the car’s electronic dynamics for the unique challenges presented by the Safari.

The project is backed by Rubis Energy Kenya, CRS Racing and Identisys.

“We wouldn’t be here without Rubis and Identisys. Running the Safari Rally is costly, and their support makes a huge difference. We’re proud to have them beside us,” Jasmeet remarked.

Jasmeet has been active in rallying for two seasons, is a former Kenya Two‑Wheel‑Drive Champion and a veteran of numerous Kenya National Rally and Safari Rally outings.