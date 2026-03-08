Ongwae Stars As Nairobi City Thunder Win Over Stanbic Shields To Warm Up For BAL - Capital Sports
Nairobi City thunder star player Tylor Ongwae gestures after maximum points. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Basketball

Ongwae Stars As Nairobi City Thunder Win Over Stanbic Shields To Warm Up For BAL

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Champions Nairobi City Thunder continued with their perfect run in the Kenya Basketball Federation League after downing Stanbic Shields 87-73 in a rescheduled game on Saturday night at the Nyayo Stadium gymnasium to sharpen skills ahead of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) season 6.

Tylor Ogwae recorded 18 points to earn player of the game and inspire his side to secure Game 3.

The game that was scheduled for Friday night was postponed after it was rained off following heavy rains that saw the gymnasium roof leaking.

Thunder will continue warming up for BAL with two more games before departing for Pretoria, South Africa, where they are scheduled to compete in the Kalahari Conference.

The Kenyan champions, who will be taking part in BAL for the second time, will open their campaign against debutants Tanzania’s Dar City on Friday, March 27, before facing hosts Johannesburg Giants, Angola’s Petro de Luanda, Libya’s Al Ahly Ly and Rwanda’s APR.

