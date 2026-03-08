Her Time to Play: NBA Africa Champions Girls’ Empowerment on International Women’s Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 8, 2026 – In the spirit of International Women’s Day celebrations, Clare Akamanzi, CEO of NBA Africa, has challenged young girls to embrace confidence, continuous learning and ambition during the Her Time to Play clinic held in Kenya on Saturday.

The Her Time to Play program aims to empower girls and young women through basketball by providing mentorship, leadership training and life-skills development.

The initiative continues to create platforms for girls across Kenya and the wider African continent to lead, dream and thrive both on and off the court.

Through such programs, NBA Africa is helping advance gender inclusion in sport while inspiring the next generation of female leaders.

Speaking after the event, Akamanzi encouraged the girls to believe in their potential and set clear goals for their future, both on and off the basketball court.

She emphasized that success goes beyond academic qualifications, urging the young athletes to remain curious and committed to lifelong learning.

From Left: Kui Kabala – ‘Her Time To Play’ Panel Moderator, Ivy Mugo (JustIvyAfrica) – Thinkfluencer, Carol Wachira- Director of Marketing and Digital Transformation at Royal Media Services, Elizabeth Wassuna-Ochwa – Director of Strategic Partnerships Absa Bank, Esther Waititu – Chief Financial Services Officer Safaricom , Claire Akamanzi – NBA Africa CEO



According to Akamanzi, while degrees and certificates are important, knowledge and skills must be continuously developed to remain relevant in a rapidly changing world.

“Believe that you can become the best at what you choose to do. Have a dream goal, whether it is five or ten years, and go for it,” she said.

Akamanzi also highlighted the importance of staying informed about emerging global trends such as artificial intelligence, noting that young people should take time to learn about new developments so they can confidently contribute in professional spaces.

Held on the eve of International Women’s Day, the clinic served as a powerful reminder of the growing opportunities for girls in sports and leadership.