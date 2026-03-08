Giant killer Dennis Kioko reveals how they slayed Gor Mahia in FKF Cup shocker - Capital Sports
Gor Mahia's Patrick Essombe in action against BB Bread. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

Kenyan Premier League

Giant killer Dennis Kioko reveals how they slayed Gor Mahia in FKF Cup shocker

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 8, 2026 – Gor Mahia’s giant killer Dennis Kioko says they were never overawed by the threat of the bigwigs in their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup round of 32 fixture at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.

The BB Bread winger said they set out with the objective of fighting bravely in what was a David vs Goliath contest.

“We knew it was never going to be easy, but we were determined to fight. We knew we were going to do a lot of running but the first chance we stumbled upon, we took it and made it count,” Kioko said.

The forward had barely been on the pitch when he latched onto a quick counter to slot the ball past Kevin Omondi in the K’Ogalo goal.

Reflecting on the biggest moment in their history, the forward nonetheless paid homage to the record Premier League champions for bringing out the best in them.

“We respect them a lot…they are one of the best teams in the country. We thank them for the match and wish them all the best in their future competitions,” Kioko said.

Sunday’s shocker was the second for the Kayole-based side who outsmarted AFC Leopards in the previous round, upsetting them 4-3 on penalties at the Police Sacco Stadium, last month.

The third-tier side will now pray to continue their giant-felling techniques in the next round.

