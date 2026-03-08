Chepkirui cruises to victory at Nagoya Marathon - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sheila Chepkirui crosses the finish line to win the New York Marathon on Sunday. PHOTO/NEW YORK MARATHON

Athletics

Chepkirui cruises to victory at Nagoya Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 8, 2026 – Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui cruised to victory at the Nagoya Women’s Marathon in Japan on Sunday morning.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chepkirui clocked 2:21:54 to cut the tape, ahead of Japan’s Sayaka Sato who came a close second in 2:21:56.

Ethiopia’s Aynalem Desta clocked 2:22:37 to claim the final podium place.

Victory on Sunday was the second straight one for Chepkirui who won last year’s edition of the same competition after timing 2:20:40.

For all her troubles, she has pocketed 250,000 USD in prize money.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020