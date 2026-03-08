CFAO Mobility Kenya Commits KES 48.5 million to WRC Safari Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 8, 2026 – CFAO Mobility Kenya on Sunday a KES 48.5 million sponsorship to support the organisation and success of this week’s World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally in Naivasha.

This year’s sponsorship further cements CFAO’s commitment to the development of motorsport in the country, with total investment exceeding KES 153 million over the past six years.

The partnership also reinforces Toyota’s enduring legacy and performance in the championship, with a record 12 championship titles across different eras of the WRC, including Group B and the current WRC Hybrid.

Speaking during the official cheque handover ceremony, Arvinder Reel, Managing Director of CFAO Mobility Kenya, commented on CFAO’s long-term commitment to community development and grassroots motorsports.

“Our commitment goes beyond sponsorship, we are investing in the growth of motorsports and will continue to champion initiatives that nurture young talent and elevate Kenya’s rally standing on the global stage,” Reel said.

The sponsorship coincides with CFAO Mobility’s significant investment towards the Rally School, to nurture future talent in the sport through the donation of two rally cars to the Safari Rally Training School Project.

The specially constructed and homologated FIA approved Toyota Starlet cars, developed in collaboration with Kenyan automotive engineers and technicians in accordance with FIA Rally 5 international rallying standards, were built at a total cost of KES 34.5 million.

The two rally cars were officially presented on Monday to the President of Kenya at State House, underscoring the country’s commitment to advancing and promoting motorsport development.

Additionally, CFAO has invested in the development of a prototype Cross Car designed for local junior rally drivers aged 12 to 17, aimed at nurturing the next generation of Kenyan rallying talent, from grassroot level.

Toyota Gazoo Racing team inspect the Toyota Starlet Cross Car.

As part of this initiative, CFAO Mobility Kenya recently completed a KES 3.7 million Cross Car built to FIA standards.

For the first time in Kenya, this Cross Car will be used to promote grassroots motorsport development among young drivers aged 12 to 17yrs, creating a structured pathway for emerging rally talent.

“To enable growth of the sport in the country, we have also partnered with South Africa’s Botterill Motor Sport to develop a rally training curriculum. A training camp will also be held for local drivers and navigators in addition to the handover of the new training curriculum to the Safari Rally secretariat to ensure continuation of the project post the rally,” Reel explained.

Speaking at the same time, Sports Principal Secretary (PS) Elijah Mwangi recognized CFAO mobility Kenya for its significant contribution to the advancement of motorsport in Kenya.

“I would like to commend CFAO Mobility Kenya for their investment in strengthening grassroots motorsport in the country. Their donation of two Toyota Starlets, support in developing the Rally Academy training curriculum, and commitment to producing Kenya’s first affordable FIA Cross Car at the KVM plant are important steps toward building local motorsport talent and technical capacity,” Mwangi said.

He added: “As we move forward, I encourage collaboration with The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) so that this initiative can also help build skills and expand local production capacity within the sector.”

CFAO Mobility also hosted an exclusive meet-and-greet session with current drivers from the Toyota Gazoo Racing Team (TGR), a major highlight for fans.