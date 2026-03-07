Young female driver outlines big dream for Safari Rally after unveiling new, powerful car - Capital Sports
KCB-sponsored rally Tinashe Gatimu (L) and KCB Group Director of Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru during the unveiling of their rally car at Sankara Hotel in Nairobi. Looking on is Tinashe's mother, and navigator, Caroline Gatimu.

Safari Rally

Young female driver outlines big dream for Safari Rally after unveiling new, powerful car

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 7, 2026 – Kenyan rally driver Tinashe Gatimu says her core priority at next week’s WRC Safari Rally is to simply finish the race.

Acknowledging the brutality of the global competition, the youngster admits making the finish line will be a race-well-driven.

“This year the aim remains the same as in previous years, first of all, to finish. Rallying can be tough, and getting to the podium in itself is an achievement,” Tinashe said.

 
KCB-sponsored rally mother-and-daughter duo Tinashe Gatimu and Caroline Gatimu during the unveiling of their rally car at Sankara Hotel in Nairobi. Accompanying them is KCB Group Director of Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru (Left).

Competing for the fourth consecutive year, Tinashe has honed a reputation as ‘Ms Consistency,’ managing to finish the rally even as others crumbled along the way.

On her maiden appearance in 2023, she finished 10th overall, improving to 7th in the next year.

She managed to finish the rally at last year’s edition, continuing what has been a healthy return on investment (ROI) in the global event.

Part of Tinashe’s consistency is her experienced and reliable navigator, her mother, Caroline Gatimu.

From left, KCB Group Director of Marketing and Communications, Rosalind Gichuru, with KCB-sponsored rally mother-and-daughter duo Tinashe Gatimu and Caroline Gatimu during the unveiling of their rally car at Sankara Hotel in Nairobi.

Tinashe admits her mother’s irreplaceable experience as a rally driver has been invaluable for her young career.

“In the rally car we trust each other, especially because I have known her all my life. She has also been a rally driver for a long time,” she said.

Ahead of another grueling three-day competition in Naivasha, the two received a timely boost in the past week, unveiling their new Ford Fiesta R2 at a Nairobi hotel.

Backed by KCB Bank Kenya, the duo expressed hope that the new and powerful rally car will propel them to another milestone at the competition.

The Ford Fiesta R2, which offers improved performance and durability compared to the team’s previous cars, is built to handle the grueling terrain and unpredictable conditions that have made the Safari Rally famous.

Beyond the WRC Safari Rally, the Gatimu crew also plans to compete in the African Rally Championship this year as they seek to gain more experience and exposure on the continental stage.

