Ulinzi, Shabana win big in FKF Cup on easy day in office for top tier sides

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 7, 2026 – Ulinzi Stars and Shabana were the biggest winners on Saturday as top tier sides sailed into the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup Round of 16.

The soldiers put aside their relegation worries to plummet former Kenya Premier League regulars Zoo FC 7-0 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

A Paul Okoth brace in the 15th and 22nd minutes gave Stephen Ochieng’s charges a 2-0 lead at halftime before they went on the rampage in the second half.

Edward Odhiambo added a third in the 50th minute before Bill Okite made it 4-0, three minutes later.

Stephen Nyongesa tapped in a fifth following good spadework between Boniface Muchiri and Leshan Ole Mootian in the 63rd minute.

Muchiri then got his name on the scoresheet with the next goal in the 66th minute as the soldiers marched on to the next round of the domestic cup competition.

At the Gusii Stadium, Tore Bobe recovered from last weekend’s 5-1 humbling by AFC Leopards to thrash Muhoroni Youth 5-2.

Goals from Keith Imbali, James Mazembe, Wycliffe Awiko and a Kevin Omundi brace gave Shabana a comfortable win as Muhoroni attempted a comeback that never was.

Also back to winning ways were Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) who crushed Zetech University 4-0 at the Moi Stadium in Embu.

Richard Omondi opened the onslaught for the bankers in the 41st minute, before Boniface Omondi doubled the advantage, two minutes later.

Boniface bagged his brace in the second half before new signing Samuel Feargod slotted into the net in the 76th minute for his maiden strike for the club since joining in January.

At the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu, Kenya Police comfortably rolled over TBM Health, winning 4-1.