Deadlock at the den as Nairobi downpour dampens KCB-Kabras Kenya Cup thriller - Capital Sports
Kenya Cup action between KCB Rugby and Kabras Sugar at the Ruaraka Sports Club on Saturday evening. PHOTO/KCB RUGBY

Kenya Cup

Deadlock at the den as Nairobi downpour dampens KCB-Kabras Kenya Cup thriller

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 7, 2026 – KCB and Kabras were forced to settle for a 10–10 scoreline after their Kenya Cup clash at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka was abandoned due to heavy rain that made playing conditions unmanageable.

Persistent downpour throughout the match left the pitch waterlogged and difficult to play on, with the ground conditions deteriorating as the game progressed.

KCB started the match on the front foot and piled early pressure on Kabras.

However, Wahinya initially missed a penalty attempt that would have given the hosts an early lead.

He later made amends by converting a penalty to put KCB ahead 3–0.

The bankers extended their advantage when Fidel Maina crossed over for a try following sustained pressure.

Wahinya successfully added the conversion to stretch KCB’s lead to 10–0.

Kabras responded before the match was halted, scoring a try which was converted to reduce the deficit to 10–7.

The visitors then leveled matters when Eric Cantona slotted in a penalty to make it 10–10 before the match was eventually abandoned as the rain intensified and the pitch became unplayable.

KCB head coach Andrew Amonde said the conditions made it extremely difficult for both teams to execute their game plans.

“The rain really affected the game. It became very difficult to move the ball and the pitch was quite heavy. The boys still showed great effort, but the conditions made it hard to continue,” Amonde said.

KCB scrum-half Samuel Asati echoed similar sentiments, noting that both teams struggled with the slippery conditions.

“It was tough out there. The rain affected handling and footing, and it became a challenge to maintain structure. Both teams tried their best, but the conditions were not ideal for rugby,” the Shujaa star observed.

KCB will now shift their focus to their final Kenya Cup league-phase fixture against Daystar University, which will be the last match before the playoffs begin.

