Sanchez disappointed but Rosenior wants competition

LONDON, England, March 6, 2026 – Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior says goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was “really disappointed” to be left out of Wednesday’s match against Aston Villa, but stressed he does not have an established number one.

Spain international Sanchez was criticised for both his distribution and errors at set-pieces during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at leaders Arsenal.

Rosenior brought in Denmark’s Filip Jorgensen – Sanchez’s long-term understudy – for the 4-1 victory at Villa Park.

“I’ve been really honest with Rob,” he said. “He was really disappointed not to play, which is what I expect from every player, whether they’re a goalkeeper or an outfield player.

“But the way Rob responded in training, the way he supported Filip – in the warm-up, in the dressing room – was magnificent.”

Chelsea have a long-term strategy of encouraging squad rotation, and Rosenior intends to apply that principle to his goalkeepers too.

“For me, genuinely, I look at the goalkeeper position differently for each game,” he said. “I want there to be competition in every area of the pitch.

“I know, traditionally, if there’s a change of goalkeeper, people assume he’s now the number one. That’s not the case. We will pick – and I will pick – the best team for each game.

“Filip hasn’t been waiting – he’s been working for his opportunity. I thought he took it really, really well. But Rob has put in great performances as well.”

Rosenior was asked whether goalkeepers need continuity and whether rotation could therefore be counterproductive.

“Yes, you need continuity – but you also need to win football matches,” he said. “There are different approaches – modern or old‑school.

“I will pick the team I think is best to win each game. I don’t think I’ve kept the same XI once since I’ve been here. People can say you need continuity – if we lose, it’s because we didn’t have enough; if we win, it’s the right decision.

“I made a decision for the Aston Villa game that I think was proven correct. Hopefully, I’ll make more correct decisions moving forward.”

Chelsea face Wrexham in the FA Cup fifth round at 17:45 GMT on Saturday, with the match live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.