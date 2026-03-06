Prideinn Backs The Gatimus Ahead of WRC Safari Rally - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hotel Group Flags Off MomNDota Duo in Show of Support for Women in Motorsport and Kenya Tourism

Motorsport

Prideinn Backs The Gatimus Ahead of WRC Safari Rally

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – The Mother and Daughter rally duo of Caroline Gatimu and Tinashe Gatimu have received a massive boost from PrideInn Hotels, Resorts & Camps ahead of this year’s WRC Safari Rally Kenya, slated for Mar 12-15 in Naivasha.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The partnership, sealed at a flag-off ceremony held at PrideInn Azure Hotel, signals not only a corporate embrace of Kenya’s biggest motorsport event but a meaningful statement of support for women in competitive rally driving.

PrideInn Hotels, Resorts & Camps Chief Operating Officer, Varun Arora, presided over the flag-off ceremony, underscoring the group’s pride in partnering with the Gatimu team.

“The Safari Rally is one of the most unique circuits in the World Rally Championship calendar as it showcases Kenya’s natural beauty, landscape, and rugged terrain. PrideInn is proud to partner with Tinashe and Caroline Gatimu as they represent the spirit of determination, courage, and excellence that aligns with our brand values,” he said.

Carol Gatimu described the partnership as a major step in supporting sports tourism in Kenya while championing the advancement of women in sports. This sentiment resonates deeply as the 2026 Safari Rally enters a bold new era.

Tinashe, who will compete in the African Rally Championship (ARC) class alongside Caroline, is aiming for both ARC honours and a Safari Rally finish — a feat that demands as much mechanical preparation as personal resilience.

“I want to sincerely thank PrideInn for hosting and supporting this important milestone for our team. Hospitality is about excellence, preparation, and attention to detail — values that strongly mirror motorsport. So, today’s flag-off should be happening here, in a space that represents professionalism and Kenyan excellence,” said Tinashe.

By backing the MomNDota team, PrideInn Hotels, Resorts & Camps steps into the growing conversation around gender inclusion in motorsport — one of the few global sports where men and women compete in direct head-to-head competition under the same regulations and on the same roads.

Their support reinforces the hospitality group’s broader commitment to community engagement, sports development, and meaningful partnerships within the tourism sector.

The WRC Safari Rally Kenya remains one of the most iconic motorsport events in the world, attracting thousands of international visitors, media houses, and motorsport fans each year.

Since its return to the WRC calendar, the event has continued to position Kenya as a premier global destination for adventure tourism. In 2026, with a sharpened route, a Naivasha-only focus, and Kenyan crews like the Gatimus flying the national flag, the rally promises to deliver its most compelling chapter yet.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020