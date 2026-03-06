Prideinn Backs The Gatimus Ahead of WRC Safari Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – The Mother and Daughter rally duo of Caroline Gatimu and Tinashe Gatimu have received a massive boost from PrideInn Hotels, Resorts & Camps ahead of this year’s WRC Safari Rally Kenya, slated for Mar 12-15 in Naivasha.

The partnership, sealed at a flag-off ceremony held at PrideInn Azure Hotel, signals not only a corporate embrace of Kenya’s biggest motorsport event but a meaningful statement of support for women in competitive rally driving.

PrideInn Hotels, Resorts & Camps Chief Operating Officer, Varun Arora, presided over the flag-off ceremony, underscoring the group’s pride in partnering with the Gatimu team.

“The Safari Rally is one of the most unique circuits in the World Rally Championship calendar as it showcases Kenya’s natural beauty, landscape, and rugged terrain. PrideInn is proud to partner with Tinashe and Caroline Gatimu as they represent the spirit of determination, courage, and excellence that aligns with our brand values,” he said.

Carol Gatimu described the partnership as a major step in supporting sports tourism in Kenya while championing the advancement of women in sports. This sentiment resonates deeply as the 2026 Safari Rally enters a bold new era.

Tinashe, who will compete in the African Rally Championship (ARC) class alongside Caroline, is aiming for both ARC honours and a Safari Rally finish — a feat that demands as much mechanical preparation as personal resilience.

“I want to sincerely thank PrideInn for hosting and supporting this important milestone for our team. Hospitality is about excellence, preparation, and attention to detail — values that strongly mirror motorsport. So, today’s flag-off should be happening here, in a space that represents professionalism and Kenyan excellence,” said Tinashe.

By backing the MomNDota team, PrideInn Hotels, Resorts & Camps steps into the growing conversation around gender inclusion in motorsport — one of the few global sports where men and women compete in direct head-to-head competition under the same regulations and on the same roads.

Their support reinforces the hospitality group’s broader commitment to community engagement, sports development, and meaningful partnerships within the tourism sector.

The WRC Safari Rally Kenya remains one of the most iconic motorsport events in the world, attracting thousands of international visitors, media houses, and motorsport fans each year.

Since its return to the WRC calendar, the event has continued to position Kenya as a premier global destination for adventure tourism. In 2026, with a sharpened route, a Naivasha-only focus, and Kenyan crews like the Gatimus flying the national flag, the rally promises to deliver its most compelling chapter yet.