Messi and Inter Miami meet Trump at White House - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Donald Trump with football star Leo Messi at the White House. PHOTO/THE WHITE HOUSE

Football

Messi and Inter Miami meet Trump at White House

Published

WASHINGTON D.C, United States, March 6, 2026 – Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami team-mates met United States president Donald Trump at the White House to commemorate the club’s MLS Cup triumph.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Inter Miami won the championship game of the nation’s top-flight division, Major League Soccer, for the first time back in December.

The club, co-owned by former England captain David Beckham, received an invitation to visit the White House before their MLS match against DC United in Washington on Saturday.

Messi and his team-mates stood on stage as Trump addressed the media, celebrating their achievement after providing an update on the ongoing US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Trump said: “My son [Barron] said, ‘Dad, do you know who’s going to be there today?’ I said, ‘no, I’ve got a lot of things going on’.

“He said, ‘Messi!’ He’s a big fan of yours. He thinks you’re a great person and I think you got to meet a little while ago.”

Argentina icon Messi, 38, committed his future to Miami in October with a new deal until 2028.

The former Barcelona and Paris St-Germain forward became the first player in MLS history to win the Most Valuable Player award in back-to-back seasons.

Addressing Messi, Trump added: “Leo claimed the 47th trophy of his incredible career – the most of all time.

“You could have gone anywhere in the world, any team in the world, and you chose Miami. I just want to thank you for bringing us all on this ride.”

Trump added: “I shouldn’t say this because I’m old, but I watched Pele play. I don’t know, you may be better than Pele. Pele was pretty good.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020