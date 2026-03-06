Messi and Inter Miami meet Trump at White House

WASHINGTON D.C, United States, March 6, 2026 – Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami team-mates met United States president Donald Trump at the White House to commemorate the club’s MLS Cup triumph.

Inter Miami won the championship game of the nation’s top-flight division, Major League Soccer, for the first time back in December.

The club, co-owned by former England captain David Beckham, received an invitation to visit the White House before their MLS match against DC United in Washington on Saturday.

Messi and his team-mates stood on stage as Trump addressed the media, celebrating their achievement after providing an update on the ongoing US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Trump said: “My son [Barron] said, ‘Dad, do you know who’s going to be there today?’ I said, ‘no, I’ve got a lot of things going on’.

“He said, ‘Messi!’ He’s a big fan of yours. He thinks you’re a great person and I think you got to meet a little while ago.”

Argentina icon Messi, 38, committed his future to Miami in October with a new deal until 2028.

The former Barcelona and Paris St-Germain forward became the first player in MLS history to win the Most Valuable Player award in back-to-back seasons.

Addressing Messi, Trump added: “Leo claimed the 47th trophy of his incredible career – the most of all time.

“You could have gone anywhere in the world, any team in the world, and you chose Miami. I just want to thank you for bringing us all on this ride.”

Trump added: “I shouldn’t say this because I’m old, but I watched Pele play. I don’t know, you may be better than Pele. Pele was pretty good.”