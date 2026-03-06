Lingard joins Corinthians – what awaits him in Brazil?

SAO PAULO, Brazil, March 6, 2026 – It’s a tradition that, with a few breaks over the years, has endured since the 1960s.

Every time Corinthians unveil a big signing, a siren sounds at their social club headquarters, Parque Sao Jorge.

It was like this with Socrates, Rivaldo, Carlos Tevez, Ronaldo ‘Phenomenon’ and, more recently, Memphis Depay.

The siren will be heard once again in eastern Sao Paulo as Corinthians introduce Jesse Lingard as their new signing. The former Manchester United midfielder arrives as a free agent after leaving South Korean club FC Seoul in December.

He has signed a contract until the end of the year, with the possibility it could be extended until the end of 2027 if certain goals are met.

Lingard had offers from other clubs, but, after a quick call to his former United team-mate Depay, he was in no doubt about his decision and had a flight booked even before a verbal agreement was in place.

A unique experience now awaits Lingard across the Atlantic.

Not only because the 33-year-old is set to become the first English footballer to feature in the Brazilian top flight.

But also because Corinthians themselves are a unique force in the domestic context, too.

“Every team has supporters. Corinthians are supporters who have a team,” journalist Jose Roberto de Aquino famously put it.

And they refer to themselves in a very particular way: “bando de loucos” – a bunch of crazies – a label the club has proudly embraced.

“Welcome to the madhouse,” reads a sign in the tunnel leading visiting sides to the pitch at the Neo Quimica Arena.

Corinthians fans are widely known as the most loyal in the country. For better and for worse, as Lingard will soon find out first-hand.

When the black and white team beat Chelsea 1-0 in the 2012 Intercontinental Cup final, 40,000 supporters travelled to Japan. They have also raised around £6m through a crowdfunding campaign to help the club pay for their stadium and saw their following grow even when the team went 23 years without a trophy.

That run came to an end in 1977 with a Sao Paulo State Championship title.

It was not a coincidence that Lingard was handed the number 77. It carries weight and he will know that from day one.

‘It’s a strange kind of signing’

Having left United in 2022 following 232 appearances for the club over an eight-year period, the ex-England international has an immediate challenge ahead of him: win over the Brazilian press.

It’s safe to say the reactions to his signing have not been exactly warm.

“I believe there are better players here in Brazil or even abroad. There are players who will cost less and work out the same,” argued former international defender Luisao, who faced Lingard with Benfica in a Champions League game in 2017.

Ilsinho, who won a Uefa Cup with Shakhtar Donetsk, added: “If he walks around Analia Franco (a popular neighbourhood in Sao Paulo’s eastern zone), nobody would ask him for a photo.”

Mauro Cezar Pereira, one of the most respected local pundits, said: “He’s been away from the most competitive level for a long time. I don’t know how much he’ll really add to Corinthians. It’s a strange kind of signing.”

Lingard can be certain fans will be behind him as he faces all the initial scrutiny.

However, as other big names have come to realise, he should not expect unconditional love.

As the club with the second biggest fanbase in Brazil, behind only Flamengo, whatever happens at Corinthians lands loudly.

The supporters demand total commitment. Otherwise, things can get a bit too wild, to say the least.

Fan protests in the past have led to the exits of superstars such as Roberto Carlos, Tevez and Javier Mascherano, and even contributed to Ronaldo’s retirement.

“This was one of the reasons Ronaldo left Corinthians. Ronaldo was just waiting for me to make my decision so he could make his too. We didn’t need to go through that,” Carlos revealed afterwards.

Can Lingard make the expected impact?

Flamengo and Palmeiras currently dominate South American and Brazilian football, but if there is one local team with potential to force its way into that conversation, it’s Corinthians.

No-one in their right mind would disagree.

“In terms of impact and stature, Corinthians can be compared to Barcelona and Manchester United. In terms of supporters, there’s no comparison,” Depay said in a recent interview with Brazilian legend Romario.

Turning that into results has been the main issue for the seven-time winners of the Brazilian league.

They will be hoping Lingard can help them with that on the pitch.

Such was the political situation in 2025 that supporters stormed into the club’s headquarters and locked the gates, declaring it “closed due to mismanagement”.

Last year was quite the year for Corinthians.

The club removed its president but then he tried a “coup” to return to office and was later charged by the Public Prosecutor’s Office with money laundering, criminal association and aggravated theft.

Meanwhile, the team’s debt reached £400m, resulting, among other things, in a transfer ban from Fifa.

Despite all that, as impressive as it may seem, Corinthians still managed to finish the season by lifting the Brazilian Cup.

Under former Brazil head coach Dorival Junior, young players such as midfielders Breno Bidon and Andre and striker Yuri Alberto have shined, while Depay established himself as a key leader.

Depay had asked for the club to bring in players with international experience for their Libertadores Cup campaign, and Lingard ticks that box.

The Warrington-born footballer will be looking to avoid the same level of exposure that left the Dutch forward furious as his contract was leaked to the press.

It revealed a package that included: a house in a gated community; an apartment for his assistant; armed private security; two armoured cars, each with a dedicated driver; 24 business-class flights between Brazil and Europe; a private chef; and a skybox at the Neo Quimica Arena.

Corinthians stress Lingard’s deal won’t include the same privileges.

The “madhouse” awaits the newest member of its “bunch of crazies”.