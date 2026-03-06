Iran will not compete at Winter Paralympics

LONDON, England, March 6, 2026 – Iran will not take part at the Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced.

The IPC said the solitary athlete who was preparing to represent the nation at the Games “cannot travel safely to Italy” because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Cross-country skier Aboulfazl Khatibi Mianaei’s withdrawal was confirmed on Friday,, external a few hours before the Games’ opening ceremony in Verona.

IPC president Andrew Parsons said it was “really disappointing for world sport and especially for Aboulfazl” that he would be unable to take part in the Games.

Parsons said: “Since the conflict began on Saturday, the IPC and the Milan-Cortina 2026 organising committee have been working tirelessly behind the scenes with the NPC [national Paralympic committee] and national ski federation to find alternative routes for the safe passage of the Iran delegation to the Games.

“However, with the conflict ongoing across the Middle East, the risk to human life is too high.”

The Middle East has been plunged into crisis, following joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran targeting the country’s missile infrastructure, military sites and leadership. Tehran, in response, has launched strikes across the region, including on Israel.

Residents in Tehran on Friday said they had experienced the “worst night” of Israeli strikes so far – with the US saying attacks are set to intensify.

A fresh wave of strikes was also launched on Beirut, Lebanon overnight, the Israel Defense Forces said, while Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain, reported intercepting Iranian attacks.

The IPC’s Parsons said dialogue with Iran’s sporting federations had “not been easy” with “communication systems down” across much of the country.

He added: “To not compete at a Paralympic Winter Games because of factors outside of his control after years of training and dedication is heart-breaking for the athlete and our sympathies are with Aboulfazl at this difficult time.”

The 23-year-old, who has competed at the past two Winter Paralympics, was set to race in the men’s sprint classic standing on Tuesday and the men’s 10km interval start classic standing a day later.