‘Bring it on!’ Gor midfielder calls for replay against Nairobi United after SDT ruling

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 6, 2026 – Gor Mahia midfielder Enoch Morrison says they are ready for a replay of the Kenya Premier League encounter against Nairobi United.

In a post on X, the Ghanaian anchorman says they are ready to face the league newbies after the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) quashed an earlier ruling that had awarded a point to each of the team.

“They want a replay, Sawa (Okay) bring it on. Gor Mahia always ready,” Morrison said.

The midfielder’s response came after SDT referred the matter back to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) League and Competitions Committee (LCC) on Friday afternoon for a fresh hearing and ruling in line with the 2019 Rule Book.

Naibois had appealed the earlier ruling following the aborted fixture between the two sides on December 21 last year at the Dandora Stadium.

Ovella Ochieng’ had just levelled for the home side before running battles began in the stands as projectiles were hurled onto the field of play.

The confrontations continued outside the stadium as a number of individuals reportedly incurred injuries.

Gor currently lead the KPL log with 50 points, seven more than second-placed AFC Leopards.

On the other hand, Nairobi United are 10th with 30 points.