‘Battle of the Charles’: Posta Rangers, Gor coaches go at each other after stalemate in midweek encounter

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 6, 2026 – Posta Rangers head coach Charles Omondi has accused his Gor Mahia counterpart, Charles Akonnor, of poor sportsmanship in the wake of Thursday’s Kenya Premier League tie between the two sides.

Omondi says the Ghanaian snubbed his handshake after a feisty 1-1 draw at the Nyayo National Stadium.

“I would like to say that it is not good sportsmanship to refuse to shake the hand of your opponent after the game. That is all I have to say,” the coach said.

Akonnor had earlier accused Posta Rangers of dark arts through incenssant time wasting tactics during which K’Ogalo were forced to come from behind courtesy of Ebenezzer Assifuah’s leveller at the death.

The former Ghana national team coach, in particular, trained his guns at Posta keeper Frederick Orinda, who went down injured on several occasions.

Akonnor’s protestations notwithstanding, Omondi believes the mailmen deserved to come away with a result.

“We played well today…our intention coming into the game was to win and that would have been a huge result against a big team like Gor. We have failed to win in the last 10 games and so we were looking forward to doing better in our next 10 matches. We lost concentration in the last minute but overall we did our best to minimise the number of chances they had,” the gaffer said.

Omondi is further hopeful his charges will get better as the league trudges on.

“We have been very dominant especially in the first half. Our next step, therefore, is to make the most of such opportunities and ensure that we score a lot of goals when we are on top…such that when the tide of the game turns against us, we would have already killed the game. I am confident that we will get better in our next games,” he said.

The mailmen’s next league tie is against defending champions Kenya Police on March 13.