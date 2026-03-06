Back to drawing board for FKF as SDT quash ruling on Gor-Naibois aborted tie - Capital Sports
Nairobi United's John Otieno fights for the ball with Gor Mahia's Benson Omalla. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenyan Premier League

Back to drawing board for FKF as SDT quash ruling on Gor-Naibois aborted tie

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 6, 2026 – The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has overturned an earlier ruling by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), which awarded Gor Mahia and Nairobi United a point each after their aborted tie on December 21, last year.

In a ruling delivered on Friday afternoon, the tribunal quashed the ruling by FKF’s League and Competitions Committee and referred the matter back to the body for fresh hearing and ruling.

Furthermore, the tribunal decreed that the new ruling must be guided by the 2019 FKF Rule Book, not the 2025 version that informed the initial ruling.

Irked by the initial decision, Nairobi United lodged an appeal at SDT.

The match itself, played at the Dandora Stadium in Nairobi, was abandoned in the second half following running battles between the opposing fans.

Trouble started after Naibois equalised in the 58th minute through Ovella Ochieng’, prompting wild celebrations from their fans.

Subsequently, both sets of fans were engaged in confrontations, which resulted in objects being thrown on the pitch as players scampered for safety inside the dressing room.

The confrontations continued outside the stadium, with reports of injuries to a number of people.

It was the second such meeting between the two sides, following their FKF Cup final where Nairobi United — then playing in the second tier — claimed a shock 2-1 victory.

The match in December was preceded by online banter between the two teams.

