Saka On The Mark To Send Arsenal Seven Clear As Man City Fumble

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 5 – Arsenal rode their luck to survive a torrid encounter at Brighton and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points.

Brighton were the superior side for long periods – but Bukayo Saka’s deflected early strike proved enough to give Mikel Arteta’s side a priceless triumph, especially with Manchester City being held to a 2-2 draw at home by struggling Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal’s night almost began in catastrophic fashion in the opening seconds when goalkeeper David Raya sent a clearance straight to Carlos Baleba, but his attempted chip was weak, allowing Gabriel to retreat and head off the line.

And the Gunners’ luck was in after nine minutes when Saka’s routine shot took a deflection off Baleba and went through the legs of Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen, who should have done better.

Brighton’s fans, whipped up by head coach Fabian Hurzeler on the sidelines, were infuriated by what they saw as Arsenal’s time-wasting, erupted in fury just before the hour when Raya saved from Georginio Rutter then stayed on the floor clutching his shoulder before getting treatment.

Arsenal were placed under severe pressure and Brighton should have levelled, only for Mats Wieffer to head straight at Raya from point-blank range.

In the end, Brighton ran out of steam to allow Arsenal to close out another very scrappy, but hugely significant, win on a night when Manchester City slipped up.

Arsenal analysis: Ugly win could be beautiful

Arsenal’s performance here in victory was desperately average throughout, hanging on in a scrap and barely creating a chance – and yet the result was greeted like a title win itself.

Saka’s fortunate early strike, aided and abetted by the hapless Verbruggen, was a rare moment of danger for Brighton, who set the tempo throughout.

And yet, as Brighton’s efforts became more laboured, Arsenal survived the storm to celebrate at the final whistle, the noise from the travelling supporters coming to a crescendo when news of Forest getting a draw at Etihad Stadium filtered through.

Arsenal were in retreat for most of the game, their cause not helped by a lack of creation and ability to maintain possession or hold the ball up front, with Viktor Gyokeres anonymous before being substituted.

At the heart of it all was defender Gabriel, magnificent with his usual partner William Saliba out injured, almost mounting a one-man barrier of defiance as Brighton pushed.

The celebrations at the final whistle on and off the pitch reflected the importance of the win as Arsenal fans chanted “We’re going to win the league”.

And it is results like this, on nights like this, when titles are sometimes won.