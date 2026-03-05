NCBA Golf Series Set to Make Historic Debut at Mt Kipipiri Golf Club - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

NCBA Golf Series Set to Make Historic Debut at Mt Kipipiri Golf Club

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – The NCBA Golf Series heads to Mt Kipipiri Golf Club this weekend for the fifth leg of the 2026 campaign, marking the first time the series will be played at the newly established course.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The golf club, which was opened last year in February, will see at least 80 players grace the course for the club’s monthly mug, seeking top honours and valuable historic qualification slots to the season-ending Grand Finale.

Qualification to the Grand Finale, set to be held later in the year at the prestigious Karen Country Club, will be earned by the Overall Gross Winner, Men’s Gross Winner, Lady Gross Winner, Division 2 Men Winner, Division 2 Lady Winner, Division 3 Winner, and the leading Junior.

The inclusion of Mt Kipipiri Golf Club’s Mug in the 2026 calendar as a mini-qualifier signals NCBA’s continued commitment to expanding the sports’ reach across the country.

Speaking ahead of the Mt Kipipiri leg, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to deepening the reach of the series and supporting the growth of golf across the country.

“This is a special moment for us as a series,” said Gachora. “Taking the NCBA Golf Series to Mt Kipipiri Golf Club for the very first time reflects our deliberate effort to support emerging golf destinations and give players fresh competitive experiences. We are proud to be part of the club’s journey so early in its history.”

Mt Kipipiri leg follows a highly competitive coastal outing at Mombasa Golf Club, where Edwin Kiptoo returned an impressive 72 nett to clinch the Division A title. Playing off handicap 11, Kiptoo edged out Sheel Dodhia on 73 nett, while Peter Kimanga completed the podium with 75 nett.

Division B honours went to Martin Irungu, who carded 71 nett to win on countback ahead of Sam Muraya, also on 71 nett, with Johnson Muriuki placing third on 77 nett. In Division C, Rana Umair produced a standout performance to take top honours, while Gurbux Singh claimed the Best Gross award with an 83 gross score.

The Mt Kipipiri chapter follows successful stops at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Kericho Golf Club, Muthaiga Golf Club, and recently Mombasa Golf Club.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020