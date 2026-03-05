NCBA Golf Series Set to Make Historic Debut at Mt Kipipiri Golf Club

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – The NCBA Golf Series heads to Mt Kipipiri Golf Club this weekend for the fifth leg of the 2026 campaign, marking the first time the series will be played at the newly established course.

The golf club, which was opened last year in February, will see at least 80 players grace the course for the club’s monthly mug, seeking top honours and valuable historic qualification slots to the season-ending Grand Finale.

Qualification to the Grand Finale, set to be held later in the year at the prestigious Karen Country Club, will be earned by the Overall Gross Winner, Men’s Gross Winner, Lady Gross Winner, Division 2 Men Winner, Division 2 Lady Winner, Division 3 Winner, and the leading Junior.

The inclusion of Mt Kipipiri Golf Club’s Mug in the 2026 calendar as a mini-qualifier signals NCBA’s continued commitment to expanding the sports’ reach across the country.

Speaking ahead of the Mt Kipipiri leg, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to deepening the reach of the series and supporting the growth of golf across the country.

“This is a special moment for us as a series,” said Gachora. “Taking the NCBA Golf Series to Mt Kipipiri Golf Club for the very first time reflects our deliberate effort to support emerging golf destinations and give players fresh competitive experiences. We are proud to be part of the club’s journey so early in its history.”

Mt Kipipiri leg follows a highly competitive coastal outing at Mombasa Golf Club, where Edwin Kiptoo returned an impressive 72 nett to clinch the Division A title. Playing off handicap 11, Kiptoo edged out Sheel Dodhia on 73 nett, while Peter Kimanga completed the podium with 75 nett.

Division B honours went to Martin Irungu, who carded 71 nett to win on countback ahead of Sam Muraya, also on 71 nett, with Johnson Muriuki placing third on 77 nett. In Division C, Rana Umair produced a standout performance to take top honours, while Gurbux Singh claimed the Best Gross award with an 83 gross score.

The Mt Kipipiri chapter follows successful stops at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Kericho Golf Club, Muthaiga Golf Club, and recently Mombasa Golf Club.