Harambee Starlets Fall To Ivory Coast in Abidjan, Turn Focus to French Recovery

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 5, 2026 — The Harambee Starlets West African tour ended on a challenging note on Wednesday night as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to hosts Ivory Coast at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpé.

The decisive blow came early in the 21st minute, as the “Elephants” capitalized on a lapse in the Kenyan backline to net the game’s only goal.

Despite a spirited second-half response from Beldine Odemba’s side, the elusive equalizer remained just out of reach, leaving the Starlets with two losses from their two high-profile friendlies in Abidjan.

With the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) just 12 days away, back-to-back defeats against Benin (2-0) and Ivory Coast (1-0) have sparked debate among fans.

However, within the camp, the mood remains one of calculated preparation rather than panic.

Ivory Coast, who are ranked 72nd globally, and Benin provided the exact type of physical, high-tempo challenge Kenya will face in Group A against Morocco, Senegal, and Algeria.

The narrow margin against a top-tier Ivorian side suggests defensive improvements were already being made following the Benin loss.

Coach Odemba’s primary goal has been game-time management and ensuring her final 25 stay healthy. To that end, the Starlets rotated heavily to test the depth of their youthful Rising Starlets integration.

The Starlets will not return to Nairobi. Instead, the team departs Abidjan today for a high-performance residential camp in Miramas, France. Running until March 15, the France camp is the “refinement” phase of their journey.

Away from the pressure of match results, the technical bench will focus on clinical finishing especially after failing to score in 180 minutes in Abidjan, sharpening the frontline is the top priority, set-piece discipline, and acclimatisation

While the scoreboards in Abidjan weren’t what fans hoped for, the Starlets have achieved their primary objective, they have been battle-tested. In 2016, the team lacked this level of elite preparation. In 2026, they are heading into the tournament with their eyes wide open to the level of competition required.

As the team settles into their French base, the focus shifts from “results” to “readiness.” The real test begins on March 17 in Rabat against Morocco, and if history has taught the Starlets anything, it’s that the final score in a friendly is rarely the final word on a tournament.